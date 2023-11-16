BACK OF THE YARDS — City firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning at a South Side warehouse.

About 200 firefighters are at the warehouse at 4118 S. Halsted St., which caught fire early Thursday, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said. The blaze has spread to multiple buildings, Langford said.

Given the sheer size of the fire, firefighters have brought in two 100-foot ladder towers and are calling in a third, Langford said.

“It gives them an aerial advantage,” Langford said. “We don’t have to use manpower and can get water in from the top.”



Television crews captured firefighters atop towers with hoses as dark smoke engulfed the warehouse. Plumes of smoke were visible from the Dan Ryan Expressway.

No injuries have been reported so far, Langford said. The cause of the fire could “still be anything,” Langford said.

This is a developing story.

