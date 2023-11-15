ANDERSONVILLE — Hoards of partiers will take to Clark Street this weekend for the annual Viking Pub Crawl.

The Viking Pub Crawl is 3-6 p.m. Saturday along Clark Street. Eleven bars and restaurants will participate as stops on the crawl, including Simon’s Tavern, Atmosphere, Farragut’s, Lonesome Rose and Parson’s Chicken & Fish.

Check-in begins 2 p.m. at Meeting House Tavern, 5025 N. Clark St. Tickets are $35 and come with an appetizer at check-in, discounts at participating bars and a commemorative glass. To buy tickets, click here.

Now in its sixth year, the Viking Pub Crawl helps Andersonville celebrate St. Morten Gås Day, a Scandinavian religious holiday where people commonly eat goose to celebrate. Gås is Swedish for “goose.”

The Viking Pub Crawl replaced the neighborhood’s St. Morten parade six years ago and brings as estimated 300 revelers to the area each year.

