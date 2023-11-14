MCKINLEY PARK — A neighborhood group is hosting an event with the design team of a project that will transform an old, city-owned warehouse into housing, offices and a grocery store.

Developer IBT Group secured the city’s backing to redevelop a massive warehouse at 1717-1769 W. Pershing Road, the city announced in September. Epstein, APMonarch, dbHMS, Site, Englewood Construction and ARCO/Murray are also part of the development team.

Now, the McKinley Park Development Council is inviting neighbors to a conversation with project leaders, including architectural design director Patrick Carata from Epstein, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Park Library, 1915 W. 35th St. Neighbors can learn more about what the building is like inside and how the designers might move forward.

The building, constructed in 1918, will be converted into 120 apartments, a 50,000-square-foot grocery store and more than 200,000 square feet for an “innovative office hub and technology incubator.”

Kate Eakin, executive director for McKinley Park Development Council, said although the project is in its “early stages,” she wanted neighbors to have an opportunity to learn about the development process.

