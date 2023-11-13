LINCOLN PARK — A Chicago firefighter died from his injuries Monday morning after he fell through a Lincoln Park building while battling a blaze, officials said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Monday at a four-story building at 2430-32 N. Lincoln Ave., which houses the Lincoln Station bar and grill. The building sits two doors down from Lincoln Hall and directly across the street from the historic Biograph Theater.

A firefighter battling the blaze fell through the building, trapping him in the basement, Langford said. A mayday call and a rescue followed.

His colleagues “breached a wall in the basement to get to him,” fire spokesman Larry Langford said.

The firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital in “very critical condition,” but he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt is expected to address reporter at Illinois Masonic Hospital Monday morning.

The fire has since been controlled and investigators are on the scene, Langford said.

About 150 firefighters had responded to the scene, Langford said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: