SOUTH LOOP — Tapas Valencia is giving back for the holidays with a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

More than 3,000 meals will be given away Nov. 23 at the restaurant, 1530 S. State St. People can reserve a meal by calling Tapas Valencia at 312-842-4444 anytime before this Thursday.

Sister restaurant Meson Sabika will also hand out meals on the day of the holiday at their Naperville location at 1025 Aurora Ave.

Longtime Meson Sabika manager Josue Cuatlacuato has helped with the meal giveaways since joining the staff 16 years ago. News of the event tends to spread pretty quickly, with reservations filling up, he said. They’ve even run out of room on the waiting list, which is three pages, he said.

“We don’t ask for any information. We just spread the word with different organizations, different churches, different food pantries and let them know that as soon as you call us, make a reservation,” Cuatlacuato said.

The meal is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings: turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes — and pumpkin pie for dessert.

A Tapas Valencia staffer prepares macaroni and cheese for a previous Thanksgiving. Credit: Provided.

“It’s very fulfilling. It’s just an amazing thing that we do as a restaurant,” Cuatlacuato said. “There’s a lot of people in need, and [they] are given an option to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with the friends and family without any questions. They don’t need to have a reason to get a really amazing meal for the day.”

Owner Hossein Jamali launched the giveaway at Meson Sabika in 2001. When Tapas Valencia opened in the South Loop, he opened its doors to people in need on Thanksgiving, as well.

Before the pandemic, the dining room would be filled with patrons and volunteers who’d sign up to serve guests. While Jamali and the team miss those days, switching to takeout has allowed them to accommodate more people, particularly those at community centers and homeless shelters.

Tapas Valencia manager Jose Rodriguez said the restaurant has served meals to unhoused residents at Centro Romero and Pacific Garden Mission for years.

The traditional holiday meals will be available for pickup at both locations 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thanksgiving. Slots tend to go fast, Rodriguez said.

“There’s a couple churches and a low-income building around Chinatown that we serve, too, which it has a lot of residents. We circulate information about the giveaway to them as well,” Rodriguez said.

It takes the restaurants a week to fully prepare for the giveaway, with 30-40 employees working around the clock getting ingredients and packaging together. The actual cooking begins the day of, Cuatlacuato said. The turkeys used for the dinners are acquired weeks ahead and placed in the freezer.

And dozens of volunteers still show up to help with distribution on the day of, Rodriguez said.

“Our employees, including myself, are really proud to do this every year,” Rodriguez said. “We try to inspire the guys to do it. … Who wants to work on Thanksgiving? But we inspire them to feel that, you know, as a human, we do have the responsibility to participate, and at some point, that’s the way they see it. It is important to give back to the community.”

For restaurant owner Jamali, he doesn’t see it as “giving back.”

“I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do. We have to help one another,” he said.

