LINCOLN SQUARE — Less than two months after closing their popular Mexican restaurant, the owners of El Xangarrito have reopened it with plans to expand.

Husband-and-wife owners Rogelio Benitez and Erika Marroquin announced the reopening of El Xangarrito, 4811 N. Rockwell St., on social media Wednesday.

“After enduring the storm that forced us to temporarily close our doors, we have emerged stronger than ever, ready to ignite taste buds and reignite the passion for Mexican/Latin cuisine,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

El Xangarrito opened in November 2020. This September, the couple caught neighbors by surprise when they announced they would close the restaurant for good Sept. 30 — though they hinted a new venture was underway.

The owners of El Xangarrito restaurant plan to expand into the neighboring storefront at 2558 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Marroquin told Block Club the recent decision to close and reopen was due to a negotiation with their landlord over their lease and the couple’s desire to find a larger location.

“We ended up coming up with an agreement with the landlord, and he offered us the additional space that’s right next to the place we’re at right now, which will allow us to expand,” Marroquin said.

Marroquin did not have a timeline for when the expansion will be completed, but she said customers can expect El Xangarrito to resume its regular hours in its original location.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: