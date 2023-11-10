El Xangarrito, 4811 N. Rockwell St., on Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

LINCOLN SQUARE — Less than two months after closing their popular Mexican restaurant, the owners of El Xangarrito have reopened it with plans to expand.

Husband-and-wife owners Rogelio Benitez and Erika Marroquin announced the reopening of El Xangarrito, 4811 N. Rockwell St., on social media Wednesday. 

“After enduring the storm that forced us to temporarily close our doors, we have emerged stronger than ever, ready to ignite taste buds and reignite the passion for Mexican/Latin cuisine,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post

El Xangarrito opened in November 2020. This September, the couple caught neighbors by surprise when they announced they would close the restaurant for good Sept. 30 — though they hinted a new venture was underway. 

The owners of El Xangarrito restaurant plan to expand into the neighboring storefront at 2558 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Marroquin told Block Club the recent decision to close and reopen was due to a negotiation with their landlord over their lease and the couple’s desire to find a larger location. 

“We ended up coming up with an agreement with the landlord, and he offered us the additional space that’s right next to the place we’re at right now, which will allow us to expand,” Marroquin said.  

Marroquin did not have a timeline for when the expansion will be completed, but she said customers can expect El Xangarrito to resume its regular hours in its original location.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

WTF Is Happening In City Council?!
WTF Is Happening In City Council?!
Episode play icon
WTF Is Happening In City Council?!
Episode play icon
Crash And Grabs Hitting Chicago Hard
Episode play icon
It’s All Good – Meet Miguel Esparza – The Spanish Radio Voice of the Blackhawks, Bears, Cubs and Bulls
Episode play icon
‘You Make Your Table Longer’ – The Woman Opening Her Home To Migrants While Battling Terminal Cancer
Episode play icon
It’s All Good – Honoring Engine 21, The First Paid Black Fire Brigade In The Country
Search Results placeholder

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporterrnrnalex@blockclubchi.orgnnLincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporterrnrnalex@blockclubchi.org Twitter @avhndz