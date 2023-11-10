NORTH CENTER — Police have arrested and charged two teens in connection with an early-morning burglary spree that damaged North Center and Lincoln Square businesses this week.

Vernon Edwards, 18, of Marquette Park, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Edwards is charged with five counts of burglary and one count of attempted armed robbery with a gun, and the juvenile is charged with four counts of burglary, police said.

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, and additional information about the arrests was not immediately available, police said.

Ald. Matt Martin (47th) announced the arrests Thursday night in an email to neighbors, saying “additional charges are being sought with other suspects.” Martin previously said police were increasing their patrols of the area.

Between 1-2 a.m. Tuesday, at least six businesses in the 4100, 4200 and 4300 blocks of North Lincoln Avenue had their front windows or glass doors smashed, police and neighbors said. No injuries were reported.

At some of the businesses, a cash register was missing or found on the floor, and in others police said they were unsure what was taken. A filing cabinet was found outside one business, police said.

Businesses affected include:

Wild Goose Bar & Grill, 4265 N. Lincoln Ave.

Gannon’s Pub, 4264 N. Lincoln Ave.

Bad Apple, 4300 N. Lincoln Ave.

Gil & Gil Group Corp., 4306 N. Lincoln Ave.

Market Square, 4701 N. Lincoln Ave.

Starbucks, 4553-4557 N. Lincoln Ave.

