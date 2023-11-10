WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — The city’s latest Culver’s opens Monday morning near the new West Side police and fire training academy, a restaurant that was a years-long labor of love for a West Side native.

The Culver’s at 4347 W. Chicago Ave. is the latest franchise opened by Baron Waller, who grew up in North Lawndale and now owns Culver’s locations in Ravenswood, Bronzeville, Pullman, Wrigleyville and Florida.

It will open at 10 a.m. Monday. It will be the first Culver’s on the West Side, a plan that has been in the making for five years and three different mayoral administrations. Two restaurants have long been promised to be built alongside the controversial training academy, which activists protested.

The Culver’s was built by the city on city-owned land, an incentive to make the restaurant a reality. Waller contributed $700,000 to the project, which typically costs about $1.5 million if built solely by a franchisee on private property, a spokesman for Waller said. Black-owned BOWA Construction handled the build-out. Waller holds a 15-year lease on the property.

“It’s really exciting to see this come to a conclusion,” Waller said. “The West Side needs good hospitality here. Not only will we bring good food, but we bring jobs as well. I’m happy to be back in my own backyard to bring a positive impact.”

Baron Waller outside his Culver’s franchise at 111th Street and Doty Avenue in 2010. Credit: Provided

The customer service of Culver’s inspired him to save up to purchase what was his first franchise in New Lenox. He and his son visited a location in the south suburbs, and Waller was so impressed with the service, he vowed to buy into his own.

Waller attended John Gregory Elementary School and Lane Tech and also works as an IT professional for IBM. He previously worked for Crain’s in Chicago and Detroit.

Waller said he hopes the restaurant will spur further economic growth on the West Side, a sentiment Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) shares.

“The new Culver’s reflects my neighborhood priorities which focus on strengthening the 37th Ward economy by creating new jobs, investing in our infrastructure, and providing amenities that serve our residents,” Mitts said in a statement.

The neighborhood has already responded. More than 1,500 applications came in for the 75 positions planned at the Chicago Avenue location, Waller said. Employees will be paid above $15 an hour, with healthcare benefits and paid vacation time, he said.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone feels important and make an impact in the community and being paid successfully,” Waller said.

“It’s very important to me that I am working in under-resourced neighborhoods where people need jobs, because jobs are one of the most effective ways to really drive positive change,” Waller said.

“That’s the primary reason we concentrate on hiring young adults from high schools near our restaurants – a job and the responsibilities that go with it can work wonders for a young person.”

The new 3,700-square-foot restaurant is the first project to be completed on what’s known as the Public Safety Training Campus. Construction on the second restaurant is underway, but Peach’s— originally planned for the space— won’t likely be the tenant, officials said. The Culver’s will have indoor dining for 100 people as well as an outdoor patio and two drive-thru lanes. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel had a hand in the development of the training academy and restaurants, and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot cut the ribbon on the academy in January before losing her re-election to current Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The new Culver’s in West Humboldt Park.

