LAKEVIEW — The brother of Travis Kelce, boyfriend of revered artist Taylor Swift, made a stop in Chicago earlier this week to sample the culinary arts at The Wieners Circle in Lakeview.

Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, made the visit with football analyst Andrew Whitworth Wednesday night during his bye week and just before the Bears game on Thursday.

The beloved — but infamously rude — hot dog stand ushered in his visit with signs reading, “Welcome Taylors Boyfriends Brother” and “Welcome The Other Kelce Brother” — delighting and triggering social media users and passersby.

The athlete, a recent candidate for People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” donned a tight Wieners Circle T-shirt over hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be enjoying his visit.

Despite getting a taste for what being mean (The Weiners Circle’s Version) is like in Chicago, Kelce was spotted laughing, chatting and having a fun back-and-forth with the staff during his visit.

HILARIOUS: Two legendary o-lineman, Jason Kelce and Andrew Whitworth hanging out at @TheWienerCircle in Chicago pic.twitter.com/lnJd3itbIu — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 9, 2023

He enjoyed the spot’s cheese fries, remarking that it “might be the best cheese I’ve ever had on a french fry.”

“That’s damn good,” he added.

During a TikTok filmed by Roberta “Poochie” Jackson, who goes by the title of “HBIC” at The Wieners Circle, Kelce told viewers: “If y’all want some good laughs, and y’all want to learn how to make some good hot dogs, follow my girl Poochie, come on now.”

It’s unclear if Kelce enjoyed a hot dog (Chicago’s Version) of his own, including the city’s famous key lime green relish.

As for Swift, she kicked off the most recent leg of her international Eras Tour in Argentina on Thursday.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: