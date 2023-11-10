DOWNTOWN — Grand Lux Cafe is closing its one and only Chicago location on Christmas Eve.

The restaurant at 600 N. Michigan Ave. made the announcement Thursday, joining a list of Magnificent Mile businesses that have closed their doors in recent years.

“After 21 years, our Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago is closing. Our last day of service will be December 24, 2023,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to CBS News and other media. “We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts. We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area.”

The unexpected announcement comes about one month after Chicago’s iconic Signature Room shut its doors, citing “severe economic hardship.” The pandemic caused major dips in tourism on the strip; Michigan Avenue’s retail vacancy rate stands 33 percent, Axios has reported.

Grand Lux Cafe debuted in Las Vegas in 1999 and opened its Chicago location in 2002, blending “the grandeur and luxury of European cafes with the sensibilities and spirit of an all-American restaurant,” according to its website. The Grand Lux chain is part of the company that founded The Cheesecake Factory.

The menu at Grand Lux Cafe spans cuisines, with dishes ranging from a DeLux Drive-In Burger to Thai Fried Chicken. The two-story restaurant at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street seats hundreds of diners and features vaulted ceilings and soaring street-facing windows.

There are seven other Grand Lux Cafe restaurants in Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas, according to the company’s website.

