Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) apologizes to Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) for his attempts to stop her from attending a special council meeting last week during a City Council meeting on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The lights were turned off during a hectic City Council Rules committee meeting that was recessed after members of the public continued to interrupt on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Narrowly Avoids Censure At Another Chaotic Council Meeting

Olivia and the Lovers perform at one of the Secret River Shows this summer while kayakers listen from below. Credit: Gavin Michaelson

Lawrence Tome, the band headed by Ben Kinsinger (center), performs on the Chicago River. Credit: Julia Lowe

Read more: Chicago’s Hottest Music Venue Is a Concrete Pillar In The Chicago River

Longtime WXRT radio DJ Terri Hemmert poses for a portrait at the Terri Hemmert Studios on Nov. 7, 2023, following her 50th anniversary at the station. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Terri Hemmert Looks Back On 50 Years At The Mic At WXRT

The restaurant from chef Quentin Love, of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop, features a different menu from the original Soul Food Lounge on the city’s West Side. Credit: Maia McDonald/Block Club Chicago

Soul Food Lounge serves soul food fusion, its menu mixing traditional southern Black American cuisine with Italian, Mexican, Asian and other flavors. Credit: Maia McDonald/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Soul Food Lounge Expands To South Side With New Beverly Location

The parish is raising funds to repair the tower at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Avondale, as seen from above on Oct. 24, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The parish is raising funds to repair the tower at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Avondale, as seen on Oct. 24, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: St. Hyacinth In Avondale Needs Community’s Help Preserving Century-Old Basilica

Josh Anleu’s ghost bike, decked out with flowers, candles and a pink frame, sits at Long and Waveland avenues after being installed by his family Nov. 4. Anleu died after a driver hit him in the intersection Oct. 4, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Read more: At Vigil For 16-Year-Old Cyclist Josh Anleu, Family Urges Drivers To ‘Do Better’

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks as dozens rally for the Bring Chicago Home resolution outside the Thompson Center before a City Council meeting on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dozens rally for the Bring Chicago Home resolution outside the Thompson Center before a City Council meeting on Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Bring Chicago Home Heads To Chicago Voters After Council Passage Tuesday

Jefferson Park resident Lucy Baker, who stars in the Czech opera Jenůfa at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, smiles for a photo next to the show’s poster Nov. 7, 2023 outside the opera house, 20 N. Wacker Drive. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Jefferson Park’s Lucy Baker Makes Lyric Opera Debut In ‘Jenůfa’

Chicago Police instructors demonstrate yoga positions for the media at the Joint Public Safety Training Center in West Humboldt Park on Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicago Police conduct a de-escalation and crisis intervention training demonstration for media at the Joint Public Safety Training Center in West Humboldt Park on Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Police Tout New Training Academy As Monitor Says Reforms ‘Continue To Lag’

Roast chicken is served with cassava at Tropical Taste, 3917 W. North Ave., in Humboldt Park on Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dominican food is served at Tropical Taste, 3917 W. North Ave., in Humboldt Park on Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Tropical Taste, Family-Owned Dominican Restaurant, Moves To Larger Humboldt Park Spot

Sara Guderyahn, Angela Taylor, and Ayesha Jaco posing with the pop-up grocery store sign in Garfield Park. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Read more: In West Garfield Park Food Desert, A Pop-Up Grocery Store Aims To Serve Neighbors

A University of Chicago student creates art using the Palestinian flag and colors during an Oct. 25 rally and artmaking event at UChicago’s main quadrangle in Hyde Park. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Student, Jewish Organizers Call For Ceasefire Amid War In Gaza

The renovated Ramova Theatre will include Other Half Brewing, Ramova Grill and a concert venue. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Other Half Brewing Opening In Bridgeport’s Renovated Ramova Theatre

The Goose Island overlook garden on Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Chicago skyline as seen from the Goose Island overlook garden on Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Goose Island Overlook Garden Volunteers Work To Build A Model For Sustainability — And Community

