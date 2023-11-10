DOWNTOWN — Sixteen workers at a boutique Downtown hotel are jobless starting Friday as the city moves to turn the building into a shelter for Chicago’s unhoused.

Selina Chicago, 100 E. Chestnut, will convert into a shelter housing 116 unhoused people for up to seven months, according to city officials. The shelter is expected to open next month.

The move puts 16 of the hotel’s employees out of work, according to Unite Here Local 1, a Chicago hospitality workers union representing hotel, food service and casino workers across Chicago and Northwest Indiana. The 16 employees include housekeeping and front desk staff.

The hotel employees received notice Oct. 31 that they would be terminated Nov. 10 and that the hotel would be used to house migrants, according to a press release from Unite Here Local 1.

“Hotel management later wrote that ‘no such contract currently exists’ but that ‘Selina could enter into a sublease agreement whereby the Hotel is rented to a third party to house migrants for an extended period,’ ” said the press release.

Staff later learned through media reports that the city plans to use the hotel as a shelter for the unhoused, according to the release. The layoff notice came as a surprise to workers, who had all kept their jobs when the hotel was used as a migrant shelter earlier this year.

Angeyleah Campbell [left], a housekeeping supervisor who has worked for 25 years at the Selina Hotel. Linwei Xiao [right], who goes by Shawn, a front desk supervisor who has worked for five years at the Selina Hotel. Credit: UNITE HERE Local 1

Linwei Xiao has worked at the hotel for the past five years, which has changed ownership and names several times. Xiao, a front desk supervisor, told Block Club Chicago he was extremely upset and disappointed when he read the termination notice.

“They didn’t say a word of thank you or sorry … they just said, ‘Here is a letter for you’ … no ‘thank you for your hard work and your contribution,'” said Xiao. “It’s so clueless.”

The hotel was just coming off its busy season where it was at 100 percent occupancy for most of the summer, Xiao said. This led to busy shifts with little time for breaks since the hotel was understaffed, he said.

“One time I did not even take a minute to enjoy my dinner … first time in my career that I did not have my own time to enjoy dinner,” Xiao said.

Selina Hotel confirmed it would be “suspending operations” at its Chicago location, resulting in employee layoffs, but some “unionized staff will remain on-site to maintain the property.”

A spokesperson with the Mayor’s Office told the Sun-Times Wednesday the conversion of the hotel into a shelter was of an unfolding city plan to provide “300 additional emergency shelter beds.” The expansion was made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services, CBS Chicago reported.

The Mayor’s Office did not respond to questions from Block Club Chicago about the hotel staff layoffs but said on Oct. 28 the city “made an offer to aid displaced workers in finding placement.”

In a statement Thursday, Selina Hotel said it had not been approached by the Mayor’s Office about finding displaced workers new positions, but the hotel is working on a timeline for reopening which will allow laid-off workers to return based on “operational requirements at that time.”

The shelter will be staffed by Equitable Social Solutions, according to the Mayor’s Office. The company has had multiple multi-million dollar contracts with the city to house both migrants and Chicago’s unhoused.

Xiao said he and others have not heard from Selina Hotel about any employment-related updates.

“I do not hold any expectation from them because they hide everything behind us,” Xiao said.

