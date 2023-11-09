ROGERS PARK — The Rogers Park branch of the Chicago Public Library will be closed for the next few weeks while it receives upgrades, officials said.

The Rogers Park branch, 6907 N. Clark St., will be closed starting Sunday and will reopen the first week of December, said Shamil Clay, the library’s director of communications.

When the library reopens, there will be new carpeting, Clay said.

All holds scheduled to be picked up at the Rogers Park branch will be available at the Northtown branch, 6800 N. Western Ave.

Patrons can visit any other Chicago Public Library location while the Rogers Park branch is closed. In addition to the Northtown branch, the other closest option is the Edgewater branch at 6000 N. Broadway.

