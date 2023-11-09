WASHINGTON PARK — A South Side café and creative space operated by Theaster Gates will close by the end of the year, and the artist’s foundation will bring a new concept to the space in 2024, Gates said.

Rebuild Foundation’s Retreat at Currency Exchange Café, 305 E. Garfield Blvd., will close Dec. 29, Gates announced Thursday. The closure comes as the foundation prepares to open the St. Laurence Arts Incubator next fall, Gates wrote in an open letter.

“As we prepare to launch a new concept in the space in 2024, we are excited to soon introduce a project that will develop archival programming in partnership with Dorchester Industries and additional South Side partners,” said Gates, Rebuild Foundation’s founder and executive director.

Retreat launched in October 2020, aiming to provide a much-needed platform for Chicago’s creatives of color. It was initially announced as a yearlong “activation” of the café, which previously hosted a pop-up Peach’s Restaurant location.

The space has been a home for rising culinary artists, like resident chef Ariya Taylor; Jazer Syed, who now runs Same Day Café in Logan Square; Felton Kizer and Amanda Christine Harth of Monday Coffee; Zandro Zafra of CTRL Z Coffee and Mano Cafe in West Town, among others.

Chef Ariya Taylor is the newest Chef-In-Residency at Retreat at Currency Exchange Cafe. Credit: Provided.

Retreat has also hosted numerous events and programs like weekly happy hours, artist residencies and musical performances.

“A host and haven for creatives, students, and neighbors alike, Retreat demonstrates what is possible when artists and organizations invest in creative possibilities on the South Side,” Gates said this week.

“We invite you to join us at the cafe through the end of the year as we celebrate the care that our hospitality teams, programmers, partner artists, and patrons have poured into this iteration of our practice,” Gates said.

