LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park businesses are coming together for a new “cookie crawl” next month — and tickets just went on sale.

The inaugural Clark Street Cookie Crawl is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 between Fullerton Avenue and Diversey Parkway, according to the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets cost $25 with a $35 boozy option. They can be bought here.

Participants will walk along Clark Street, stopping at participating businesses, which will feature unique cookies and be decorated for the holidays, according to the business chamber.

Other activities include pictures with Santa, live carolers, crafting stations and hot chocolate. Families are encouraged to wear cozy pajamas or festive sweaters.

“The holidays offer a unique time for us all to come together and share some holiday cheer, and what better way to do so than with our community and local businesses,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce.

More information will be shared on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: