JEFFERSON PARK — In just a few days, Lucy Baker will make her professional operatic debut, bringing cheer and color to the stage of an otherwise dramatic and dark masterpiece.

Baker, of Jefferson Park, stars in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s upcoming production of “Jenůfa,” a 20th-century Czech opera considered to be Leoš Janáček’s earliest operatic wonder. It is returning to the historic opera house this weekend after a 20-year absence.

The show follows a devastating murder that gets discovered, according to the opera’s overview. Redemption and adversity play out in a realistic and heavy way — and the music’s score carries it all through impeccably, Baker said.

The 24-year-old mezzo-soprano plays Karolka, the mayor’s daughter who gives the show comedic relief in a ditzy and passive aggressive manner, complemented with a colorful felt ball hat. Although it was challenging learning the music in a new language, taking on the character was an amusing experience because of Karolka’s scatterbrained character, who avoids most of the show’s drama, Baker said.

“It’s fun to get to play somebody that I’m not. … I think she’s very human,” Baker said. “I have a very fabulous hat that I am trying my best to display because it’s so funny.”

Jefferson Park resident Lucy Baker, who stars in the Czech opera Jenůfa at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, next to the show’s poster Nov. 7, 2023 outside the opera house, 20 N. Wacker Drive. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Performing alongside world-renowned opera singers and getting to be onstage at the historic opera house is a “pinch-me” moment for Baker, who recently graduated with a master’s in music in voice and opera from Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Karolka marks her first character as a professional in a city she calls a “heart home” and at an institution that first exposed her to opera theatre.

“It really was a dream to get even to audition here,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m in my first production here. And it’s absolutely unreal.”

Baker is one of 16 ensemble members in Lyric’s two-year professional artist-development program, The Ryan Opera Center, which provides early-career opera artists with training, auditions and performance opportunities.

Baker, originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, graduated from DePaul’s School of Music program in 2021, where she learned about Lyric’s shows and good reputation in the opera industry. Coming back to Chicago to perform — this time with a paycheck — feels like the perfect spot to start her career.

“The second I left, I was itching to come back. I love it here so much,” she said. “The Lyric was really the first place that I was exposed to opera.”

With friends, family and a robust opera network, Baker hopes Jefferson Park will be her home base for years to come, she said. She chose the neighborhood because of its affordability, quiet lifestyle and access to public transportation to get to Downtown.

A scene from “Jenůfa” by Leoš Janáček at the Royal Opera House in London in 2021, directed by Claus Guth. (Opening 28-09-2021) ©Tristram Kenton 09-21 (3 Raveley Street, LONDON NW5 2HX TEL 0207 267 5550 Mob 07973 617 355)email: tristram@tristramkenton.com Credit: Tristam Kenton

Whether people are longtime opera lovers or not, Baker encourages interested audience members of “Jenůfa” to find the human element in the show, which is more relatable than other productions Baker has performed in, she said.

“This is a believable plot that could happen; it’s very human and more relatable,” she said. “There are other shows with really tragic stories, but they aren’t necessarily as real as this story and so it doesn’t hit as hard. This really hits.”

The show opens Sunday and runs five times through Nov. 26. More information and tickets can be found online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: