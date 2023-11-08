GLENCOE — Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape is entering its fifth year — and bringing new gigantic displays with it.

The annual event at the garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, starts Friday and runs on select dates through Jan. 7. Tickets are staggered every 15 minutes from 4:30-9:15 p.m. and are available here. Prices vary by age and membership status, but children 2 and younger receive free admission. The event will run until 11 p.m. each night it’s open.

The all-new illuminated outdoor trail spans about 1.3 miles throughout the park and will feature installations from several international artists. This year, works include:

“Lilies” from UK artist Jigantics, which will illuminate 5-foot lilies on the water. Event attendees will be able to see this piece from a bridge.

“Night Life” from French artist TILT displays 19-foot-tall lamp-shaped lights in soft, ambient colors.

“Sea of Light” from UK artist Ithaca features thousands of individually controlled balls of LED light that will dance their way through a soundtrack.

Old-time favorites, including the 110-foot Winter Cathedral, an arched hallway covered in lights, will be seen again in the display. The Fire Garden will also return in a reimagined form.

The event has sold out each year and is already nearing capacity on some weekend dates in late November and early December, said Jodi Zombolo, associate vice president of visitor events and programs at the garden.

“Each year, Lightscape provides new and captivating ways to engage audiences with immersive experiences in the natural world that delight the entire family,” Zombolo said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to make plans now to attend this not-to-miss event.”

