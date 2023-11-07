Credibility: Original Reporting

HUMBOLDT PARK — One of the city’s few Dominican restaurants has expanded into a new location, continuing its legacy of serving traditional Dominican cuisine.

Tropical Taste opened at 3917 W. North Ave. in mid-August. The new spot is a few blocks from where the family-owned restaurant has operated under three owners for 18 years.

Married owners Yari and Diogenes Gomez took over Tropical Taste right before the pandemic, weathering industry shutdowns to stay afloat, and bought the new space in December, they said.

Tropical Taste is a long-standing pillar of Chicago’s Dominican community as it is the only restaurant of its kind in Humboldt Park, where the majority of Chicago’s Dominicans live. Loyal customers have followed the Gomez family to the new space, sometimes arriving as soon as doors open or leaving an hour after closing, Yari Gomez said.

“It means a lot because there aren’t many more [Dominican restaurants]. That is, we don’t have competition,” Yari Gomez said in Spanish. “The word has spread so much that we have tripled our clientele.”

Dominican pescado con coco — fish in coconut sauce — is served with rice is served at Tropical Taste, 3917 W. North Ave., in Humboldt Park on Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dominican Rabo — oxtail — is served with rice. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Yari Gomez dreamed for years about owning a restaurant, she said.

She has enjoyed cooking almost all her life, starting when she was 7 years old, she said. She worked in a school cafeteria in the Dominican Republic and at a school lunchroom in Chicago, serving 750 kids, before getting into the restaurant business.

“It is what I have always liked, working with people, being able to provide a service to all the people who visit us,” Yari Gomez said.

Yari and Diogenes Gomez met in the Dominican Republic in 2007, but it was Diogenes who first came to Chicago in 1996, with Yari following in 2009. The couple have a son and a daughter and live in Humboldt Park.

Yari Gomez was a regular customer and had become friends with the previous owners of Tropical Taste, originally located at 3330 W. North Ave. Unbeknownst to her husband, Yari had told them for years that she wanted to own their restaurant when they were ready to sell, she said.

Diogenes Gomez supported his wife’s dream, and the couple bought the restaurant in January 2020. By the end of the month, they remodeled the kitchen and were open for business, Yari Gomez said.

Within weeks, the pandemic hit Chicago, forcing a prolonged shutdown of indoor dining and eventually the closure of numerous restaurants. Yari Gomez said she expected a rocky start to running the business because of the pandemic, but they quickly adjusted to only offering food for pickup, which they said did not affect the flow of regular customers.

The couple bought the new location in December 2022 and quickly began remodeling, Yari Gomez said.

Buying the original and new locations was a family effort, with Diogenes Gomez using his savings and the couple receiving a contribution from a close family member, they said.

The new location is on the same street as the original because they wanted to remain accessible for longtime customers, Yari Gomez said. There is more dining space in the new spot. At the first location, there were four tables; now, there are 11, she said.

Dominican food is served at Tropical Taste. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Chicken roasts at Tropical Taste. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The restaurant serves dishes like tender, sauce-covered rabo (oxtail); soft, stew-like mondongo (tripe soup); thick, strongly flavored sancocho (stew), and chicharrón (fried pig skin).

The restaurant also serves a traditional Dominican breakfast: creamy mangú (mashed plantains) with fried salami, cheese and fried eggs. Sides and appetizers include crispy tostones (fried plantain), empanadas and soft, beef-filled quipes. All standard plates are $10-$15, and appetizers are $2-$8.

“We use oregano, garlic, things from the countryside,” Yari Gomez said. “Things that make it 100 percent natural like oregano, pepper, cilantro, garlic and a lot of love. That makes us authentic.”

Drink options are chinola (passion fruit) juice, Country Club Dominican sodas and regular sodas.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Salsa music and upbeat Dominican dembow play softly from ceiling speakers.

Yari Gomez’s addition to the decor is a large and vibrant mural, a contrast to the blue walls of the first location. The mural is a spin on the Dominican flag; it replaces the center logo with items representing Dominican identity and culture, such as the percussion instrument güira, Presidente beer and dominos.

Luis Ulloa said he has been a patron for more than 15 years and enjoys the ambiance of the new location.

“The new place is super impressive, more spacious, more comfortable,” Ulloa said in Spanish.

Marcelo Peralta, another longtime customer, said he has visited the restaurant since 2005 and is a fan of the roasted chicken, fish with coconut sauce and yuca. Peralta appreciates the food’s unwavering Dominican authenticity and Yari Gomez’s eagerness to chat with customers, he said.

“The taste is authentic. I always look to the restaurant because they keep the same flavor, and that is very important in restaurants because when you maintain authenticity, people go a lot for that,” Peralta said in Spanish.

Tables are packed with people enjoying Dominican food on a Friday afternoon. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Owner Yari Gomez poses for a photo with her son, Yadio. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Yari Gomez said she plans to keep expanding. She would love to furnish the second floor of the building, which she and her husband also own, and add tables to make it part of the restaurant, she said.

“The second floor is very big. It can fit 20, 25 tables upstairs,” Yari Gomez said. “If God helps me, who knows, I will open upstairs only for dining and a small bar, and then open a staircase right here in the middle of the restaurant so that people just have to go up.”

Tropical Taste is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

