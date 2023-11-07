CITY HALL — The city’s move to turn a South Side vacant lot into a migrant tent camp was approved by the City Council Tuesday.

Alderpeople united behind a plan to buy a 6.5-acre site at 115th and Halsted streets for $1 from New Albertsons LLC to convert the land into a migrant encampment capable of holding as many as 1,500 people in winterized tents.

When the property purchase measure went before the full City Council last week, allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson delayed a vote after several council members said they would vote against it. Many alderpeople said they would vote no in solidarity with Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st), whose ward includes the site and who opposes the tent camp.

But Mosley and others who were originally opposed to the purchase approved it at Tuesday’s meeting after changes were made to the plan. Only Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) voted against the proposal.

New language specifies the site can’t be used as a tent camp past Nov. 1, 2024, and community input will guide future development on the land, said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Real Estate.

With these changes, Mosley said he approved of the purchase.

It’s unclear how quickly the tent camp will be operational or how many migrants will be housed there.

The site was floated as a possible tent camp site in early September, which led to a community meeting where neighbors fiercely criticized the idea.

The “winterized base camps” were officially suggested by Mayor Brandon Johnson last month as a way to get thousands of migrants out of police stations and provide them shelter as colder temperatures arrive.

Critics have been vocal in their opposition to the plan and to GardaWorld Federal Services, the company that received a $29 million city contract to build the camps. But city leaders have defended the decision as a necessity given that more than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city since August 2022.

The influx of asylum seekers has overloaded the city’s shelter system, leaving local leaders scrambling for temporary housing for large numbers of people as the weather cools.

About 3,100 migrants are sleeping in police station lobbies and at O’Hare Airport, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. There are more than 11,900 people living in city-run shelters as of Tuesday — up from 6,600 on Aug. 31.

This is the second site picked by the city to become a tent camp. A lot at 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park is in the final stage of evaluation by city officials, despite the local alderwoman and neighbors slamming the city for moving forward without notifying the community or taking their input into consideration.

As many as 2,000 migrants could be housed at the Brighton Park site, city officials said.

Many asylum seekers are from Venezuela, which has struggled with an economic crisis that has caused severe food and medicine shortages, hyperinflation, widespread unemployment and violent crime.

The tent camp is coming to a Far South Side property that was finally slated for redevelopment after years of being an eyesore in the community.

Morgan Park Commons, a 12-acre project that would transform the former Jewel-Osco grocery store and Halsted Mall into affordable housing and retail, is now expected to break ground in 2024.

The Far South Side Development Corporation, the project’s developer, received $15 million in funding from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in 2022 to support the development, according to the Sun-Times. The Bringing Communities Back Initiative, which included Morgan Park Commons, was a finalist for the second Chicago Prize in 2022.

The multimillion-dollar project would bring more than 800 jobs, nearly 300 housing units and a community center to the ward, according to developers.

Mosley originally opposed the plan to bring a tent camp to 115th and Halsted streets because it was already being eyed for redevelopment.

Neighbors previously said they were worried they might miss out on a welcome development if the tent camp was built on the site, they said at a September community meeting.

The Far South Side Development Corporation, however, said in a previous statement it is still committed and on schedule to break ground on the Morgan Park Commons project in 2024.

