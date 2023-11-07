DOWNTOWN — The Mayor’s Office shot down a candidate for a Downtown police district council after four months of deliberation — rendering the council useless.

The Central (1st) Police District Council only has two of its three spots filled, and one council member is on leave. That means the remaining council member can’t host meetings because they can’t form a quorum.

Police district councils were created in 2021 after years of community organizing for more civilian oversight. Members were elected to their positions earlier this year and will serve four-year terms.

Some district councils had slews of candidates competing for the three open seats, while others didn’t have enough. The Central (1st) District Council, which oversees Downtown, only had two candidates, Sarah Kammerer and Jamie Brown, so they started their terms with a vacancy on their board.

A resident reviews a candidates list for the 18th district police council. Credit: Melody Mercado/Block Club Chicago

To fill the vacancy, Brown and Kammerer followed the guidelines outlined in the municipal code by collecting applications and identifying three qualified candidates for the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. In July, that group recommended one person from that list — Marcel Bright — to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Johnson’s administration sat with the recommendation for four months before ultimately rejecting Bright’s application last week.

Bright, a former journalist, chief of staff to Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Chicago police officer and 2018 candidate for Cook County Commissioner 4th District, said he wasn’t told why he didn’t make the cut.

“It was a relatively short conversation. … I just wanted an explanation as to why. Was there something in my background or was there a criteria that wasn’t met?” Bright said.

Council candidates must live in the district and cannot have been a member of the Chicago Police Department, Independent Police Review Authority, Civilian Office of Police Accountability or the Police Board for at least three years before they assume office. Bright worked with the Police Department 2001-2008 as a spokesperson and in other positions, according to South Side Weekly’s Jim Daley.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office did not say why Johnson rejected the commission’s recommendation, instead saying “there is no requirement for the mayor to appoint the recommended candidate.”

“The Mayor’s Office has provided correspondence to the CCPSA requesting the submission of an alternative recommendation from the remaining two recommendations provided to them by the District Council Members,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Bright’s rejection has left the Central District Council in a precarious position, Brown said. With Kammerer on long-term medical leave starting this week, the council will not have the quorum needed to hold the required monthly public meeting.

“I honestly have no idea what’s next. That’s been the most frustrating part,” Brown said.

As of Monday evening, Brown had not heard from city officials about next steps, she said. The council is supposed to have a meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harold Washington Library, which Brown said she will still host in an unofficial capacity.

“It won’t be an official business meeting. I won’t be able to approve minutes, it can’t be on the record. … The ordinance requires we do one meeting a month. So we just won’t have a November meeting log,” Brown said.

Commission President Anthony Driver did not respond to a request for comment on the unfolding situation.

Anthony Driver, president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, looks on while CPD Chief Larry Snelling speaks after being selected by Mayor Brandon Johnson as the next Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department on Aug. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Brown and Bright said they believed Johnson’s rejection of the commission’s recommendation defeats the purpose of the commission being an “independent body.”

“If the mayor is going to choose someone, that defeats the purpose of the whole [Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability] and the spirit of it because it’s supposed to be an independent situation,” Brown said.

“You’d think if there was going to be a rejection it would come sooner, not for my benefit but for the commission and the council’s benefit, so they could start the process over, find someone and fill that position so they can function properly,” Bright said.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office did not say how long it would take to fill the vacancy, only that it is “committed to fulfilling its duty of appointing a qualified person to fill” the vacancy.

