Carlo, an asylum seeker, holds a sign asking for a job on Pulaski Road as asylum seekers await shelter in tents during the first snowfall of the year outside the Chicago Police Department’s 17th District station in Albany Park on Oct. 31, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Asylum seekers go through donated clothes as they await shelter from the cold temperatures in tents outside the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District station in Fuller Park on Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Philip Watson of the group Jesus Chicago uses Google Translate to tell asylum seekers that he is donating clothes amid the cold temperatures outside the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District station in Fuller Park on Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Erik pushes his son, Stiven, in a toy car as asylum seekers await shelter from the cold temperatures in tents outside the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District station in Fuller Park on Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Brighton Park resident Jacquelyn Zuniga is removed as residents continually decry the migrant situation at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) speaks about the city’s plan to build a migrant tent camp at the vacant Jewel-Osco at 115th and Halsted streets at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Residents decry the migrant situation during public comment at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Protesters gather in downtown Chicago to rally in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling at a press conference on Oct. 31, 2023 announcing charges in the North Lawndale mass shooting. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

A resident speaks about crime as Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) and West Town residents and organizations hosted a press conference on public safety in Ukrainian Village on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) and West Town residents and organizations hosted a press conference on public safety in Ukrainian Village on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sneakers are seen through a destroyed wall after a robbery crew crashed a car into sneaker resale shop Round Two in Wicker Park on Oct. 31, 2023, amid a trend of smash-and-grabs in Chicago. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Marcial Bereciartu, owner of Strapoli Pizza. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Violence prevention groups gathered outside the Young Men’s Educational Network headquarters in North Lawndale. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Children’s toys line the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Leland Avenue in Albany Park, where tents for migrants line both sides of the street, as seen Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Save a Lot grocery story near 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood on Oct. 23, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Sicilian at North Buena Deli. The popular Uptown deli is opening in Lincoln Park in early 2024. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

The bus and shuttle station at O’Hare International Airport has been converted to a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, as seen on Oct. 18, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The city is coated in a layer of snow and ice from Halloween as fall colors flourish at Montrose Harbor on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

