CHICAGO — Miguel Esparza didn’t grow up wanting to work in broadcasting.

Nevertheless, Esparza is now the Spanish broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears and Bulls.

“I had no clue whatsoever what I wanted to do,” Esparza said. “I knew one thing: I didn’t want to go to college. I was done with school. Honestly, I wanted to be a singer.”

The Humboldt Park native said he changed his mind after seeing a late-night TV ad for a local broadcast school. After studying at that school, he got his start in the industry as an intern and began rising through the laborious ranks of Chicago media.

“I started in radio as a promotions intern, then learned production, then traffic reporting. I can program; I can do the engineering side of it,” he said. “The value that I had [was] because of everything that I put myself upon to learn. It was like, OK, ‘Miguel’s valuable to us.’”

Listen to Miguel Esparza on the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Esparza’s sports broadcasting break came in 2014, when he began calling Chicago Bears games for regional Mexican music station WLEY 107.9 FM.

“I had done music and morning shows, but I started my sports broadcast career with the Chicago Bears,” he said. “I was very nervous, but I was very confident in what I could do, and that helped get me through because of all the preparation I did leading up to the game.”

Esparza began broadcasting for the Cubs in 2018 on Univision Desportes Radio TUDN 1200 AM.

“I can’t say calling Cubs games for me is a dream come true [because] never in my wildest imagination did I ever envision myself doing that,” the ardent Cubs fan said. “I remember the first time my father took me to a game, how mesmerized I was as I came up the tunnel and saw the field. To this day, I feel the same way every time I walk into Wrigley and sit in my booth. I’m still in awe as I turn to my right and see [play-by-play announcer] Pat Hughes doing the same thing I’m doing. “

Esparza behind the mic at a Cubs ‘Field of Dreams’ game, Aug. 12, 2021. Credit: Provided/Miguel Esparza

Esparza grew up as a football and baseball fan, but his family didn’t watch Blackhawks games growing up. So when the Blackhawks added Spanish broadcasts in 2018, he had to improvise.

“My boss said, ‘Miguel, do you know how to broadcast hockey?’ I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I did not,” he said. “But I said yes. That’s one of the things you learn in this industry, right? There was no way I was going to say no.

“As soon as I hung up that call, I was like, ‘Oh, man.’ I went to YouTube and [searched for] ‘Hockey 101.'”

Last month, the Bulls added Esparza to their broadcast roster.

“With the Bulls, it feels the same [as the Cubs] in a different way,” Esparza described. “Growing up, all I played was basketball because of Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls influence. There’s not a day I go call a game that I don’t take time to look up at the banners.”

Esparza is also the play-by-play announcer for Grand Valley State University football in Western Michigan, the first Spanish broadcast for a Division II football program.

As if that wasn’t a packed-enough schedule, Esparza hosts a two-hour sports talk show Monday-Friday on TUDN 1200 AM. His weekend schedule often includes broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays, including as a frequent news anchor for WBBM, Chicago’s all-news radio station.

“My brain is like, ‘What are you doing?’” he said. “There’s a switch. Once the Bulls game is over, my mind is already in Grand Valley State University. Once that game is over, I’m already thinking about the Bears. And then the Blackhawks.”

Esparza embraces his part in all four teams’ efforts to expand their reach into Chicago’s Latino community. That impact is particularly noticeable in his role with the Blackhawks.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to bring hockey to our community. And I love what the Blackhawks have been doing, involving us within the Hispanic Heritage celebrations,” he said. The Blackhawks “don’t see us as Spanish broadcasters. They see us as broadcasters. And that’s what I’m fighting for – that everyone across the nation looks at Latino broadcasters as broadcasters, not just as Spanish broadcasters.”

As for the singing career he had wanted? Esparza does that, too. He has sung the national anthem and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for the seventh-inning stretch during Hispanic Heritage Month at Wrigley Field.

Esparza is also an Elvis tribute artist and performed three Elvis songs during an intermission break at a Blackhawks game last season.

Esparza belts out some Elvis tunes at a Chicago Blackhawks game. Credit: Jon Hansen

“As I’m standing there, I’m thinking, ‘I’m singing at the United Center!'” he said. “That just blew my mind right there, there’s nothing that compares to that.

“And it was a great moment.”

Editors’ note: The author also works for the Chicago Blackhawks as an in-arena host.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: