AVONDALE — Avondale neighbors came together to create six public art installations to display in the Terrain Biennial international art festival — and now they can meet the artists behind the work.

This weekend, people can experience the public art pieces in Avondale, meet the creators and try some of the techniques that were used to make each installation.

The Terrain Biennial brings together artists and neighbors to decorate city streets with public art in local businesses, empty lots, porches, front window and other unexpected spots, according to its website.

Neighborhood organizations that helped sponsor and organize the six installations in Avondale include EXTRA Projects, the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Arts Connection and the Avondale Neighborhood Association.

Some of the artists will be near their installations hosting interactive activities 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

It’s about a mile walk from the first art installation to the last, said EXTRA Projects Director Kristina Daignault.

This year’s Terrain Biennial theme is “mycelium connection,” a reference to the thriving underground network of fungal threads vital to many natural ecosystems.

“It’s basically about all these layers of connections that are spreading out,” Daignault said. “Some artists took the theme very literally. Others fit because of the abstract ways people are connected to each other or through the ways the community got involved in setting things up.”

Daignault connected artists with business owners to collaborate on each installation, so all of the projects “are closely tied to their locations,” she said.

Dozens of volunteers, organized by Trash People of Logan Square, helped set up the installations in early October.

“The energy the volunteers brought was amazing, and even people passing by who saw us setting up stopped to ask if they could help,” Daignault said. “It was great to see people wandering around the community who were interested in art, joining in and getting enthusiastic about it.”

After seeing the installations around the neighborhood the past few weeks, numerous neighbors have expressed interest in getting involved and having their art displayed, as well, organizers said.

“While we were setting things up, people kept stopping and asking to help and telling us about the art they do,” Daignault said. “It was so nice to meet neighbors and have a fun conversation about the installations and just talk about something more lighthearted than the state of the world.”

Terrain Biennial Art Installation Walk

EXTRA Projects will offer activities that pair with each of the installations 2-4 p.m. Saturday. For a map of the Avondale art pieces, visit EXTRA Projects’ website.

To see the locations of Terrain Biennial art installations throughout the rest of the city and worldwide, visit the online map.

Here are the six installations on the art walk. The pieces will be on display through Nov. 14.

Jaclyn Jacunski’s “You and Me” is located at 2818 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Jaclyn Jacunski’s “You and Me”

2818 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“This work shifts perceptions of a vacant lot in exchange for a vibrant connection,” the installation’s description reads.

Diana Gabriel’s “Precioso” is located at Magnifico Coffee, 3063 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Diana Gabriel’s “Precioso (Para Don Julito)”

Magnifico Coffee, 3063 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Visitors can learn to make soccer balls from recycled materials with Diana Gabriel, something the artist did growing up in Colombia.

Gabriel’s window mural depicts a mountain range in Colombia. Gabriel said her grandfather was a coffee farmer for most of his life, and she has fond memories of running around her family’s farm as a kid. Drinks at Magnifico Coffee are made with Colombian coffee beans.

“Colombian land is precious, and so is everything that comes from it,” the installation’s description reads.

Zehra Khan’s “Charmed, I’m Sure” is located at Winsome Clothing and Goods, 3120 N Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Zehra Khan’s “Charmed, I’m Sure”

Winsome Clothing and Goods, 3120 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Attendees can make their own mushroom-themed art print based on Zehra Khan’s installation, then use a screenprinting machine to transfer the design onto tote bags, T-shirts or posters. People can bring items from home to screenprint or buy bags at the shop.

Khan created her installation by weaving hot glue through a framework of reclaimed clothing from her personal collection, according to EXTRA Projects’ website.

Robin Dluzen’s “Drawing of A Drawing My Mom Made,” is located at The Corner Project, 2912 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Robin Dluzen’s “Drawing of A Drawing My Mom Made”

The Corner Project, 2912 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Visitors can join Robin Dluzen for a reception and see her installation. Dluzen used hand-cut vinyl to recreate a drawing of a cranesbill flower that her mother made during her 30-year career as a horticulturist, according to EXTRA Projects’ website.

“Through both the cranesbill’s floriography and its personal significance, this installation is an homage to that which binds us, connects us, and keeps us flourishing from below the surface,” the installation’s description reads.

Laura Collins’ “Britney Spears’ 2020 Pride Message Animated” is located at Hairpin Arts Center, 2810 N. Milwaukee Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Laura Collins’ “Britney Spears’ 2020 Pride Message Animated”

Hairpin Arts Center, 2810 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Laura Collins combined 524 handmade drawings into an animation of a message the pop star Britney Spears filmed for her LGBTQ+ fans in 2020. Each drawing was traced in colored pencil, digitally scanned and played back in the same order.

“The animated version is a mediation and commemoration of Spears’s appreciation for her LGBTQ fans,” the installation’s description reads.

Mae Vitali’s “City Quilt” is located at Extra Projects, 3551 W. Diversey Ave. Credit: Provided/Nicholas James Photography

Mae Vitali’s “City Quilt”

Extra Projects, 3551 W. Diversey Ave.

Mae Vitali created a wall mural inspired by bright, eye-catching barn quilts often visible in rural areas.

“Vitali hopes to share her love of quilting with the community and anyone who drives past and invites them to enjoy an important part of her practice and steeped in family tradition,” the installation’s description reads.

