Hutch American Concepts still operates five other restaurants throughout the city, including a Boca Loca Cantina location in River North, at 416 W. Ontario St.

ANDERSONVILLE — Boca Loca Cantina, a taco restaurant on Clark Street, closed this week.

Boca Loca Cantina, 1477 W. Winnemac Ave., opened in 2022, offering tacos, enchiladas and a wide selection of tequila.

The owners, Hutch American Concepts, announced the closing Oct. 31 on Facebook. Customers who stopped by on the last day got $3 tacos and free chips and salsa, according to the Facebook post.

Hutch American Concepts didn’t respond to request for comment.

Boca Loca Cantina has another location in River North, 416 W. Ontario St.

Hutch American Concepts operates five other restaurants throughout the city, including Hutch American Bistro and Savannah Supper Club, which are in Lakeview.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: