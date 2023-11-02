LAKEVIEW — Parents want administrators, staff and students at a North Side school to receive anti-racism training after a middle schooler wore blackface as part of a Halloween costume Tuesday.

The seventh-grader came to Inter-American Magnet School, 851 W. Waveland Ave., dressed as Madea, a Black grandmother character portrayed by Tyler Perry. The student wore the blackface makeup through the majority of the day, washing it off at some point in the afternoon, said JaNay Dodson, parent of another seventh-grader.

Non-Black performers wore blackface in mid-19th century minstrel shows to mockingly portray enslaved Black people. Dodson said her son talked to the classmate and told his mother he didn’t think the child was purposefully racist — just unaware. Dodson said she does not hold any animosity toward the child.

The lack of discipline or response from Inter-American staffers stings most, said Dodson, a teacher at Hyde Park Academy.

It is not clear whether the child removed the makeup at an administrator’s request or by their own initiative, Dodson said. Earlier in the day, the child was sent to the principal’s office, but he came back to class still wearing blackface, she said.

“The administration missed their opportunity to discuss this with students and explain to them why it’s not appropriate to do,” she said. “They could have called him in and simply told him, ‘Hey, this is not acceptable,’ … and then you could have actually went to his classroom and had the conversation with students that had seen him. Instead, he stayed at school with that on his face.”

JaNay Dodson poses with her son, Braylin Harvey, in their Hyde Park building on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Principal Juan Zayas sent an email to all Inter-American parents and guardians, informing them of the “bias-based Halloween costume.” The school’s administration has notified Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Student Protections and Title IX and is handling the incident in accordance with CPS policies, Zayas wrote. The email does not mention blackface.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that bias-based behavior has no place at Inter-American and will not be tolerated,” Zayas wrote in the e-mail. “We will be reminding our students and staff of this at school, and we ask that you reinforce this message at home.”

CPS spokesperson Damen Alexander did not have an immediate response to Block Club’s questions about the incident, outside of the principal’s email.

The incident is the latest in multiple complaints Dodson’s son, Braylin Harvey, has made documenting discriminatory behavior at the school.

Non-Black students at Inter-American — a school with 15 Black students and no Black teachers, according to state data — have regularly called each other the N-word over the course of the school year, Dodson said. Students wait for Braylin to react to their use of the N-word and intentionally provoke him, she said.

“This is affecting him,” she said. “I feel like they’re doing it on purpose. They’re targeting him. He told me, ‘They want me to snap.’ That is what he says.”

Dodson has also been the target of racism at the school.

In 2021, the school’s previous principal reported Dodson to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after she was seven minutes late picking up Braylin from school. A DCFS investigator pulled Braylin out of class two days later, and another came to Dodson’s home to inspect it.

Other parents came forward to detail a “chaotic, toxic and divisive” culture at the school that included bullying, abuse and other mistreatment of their children. After weeks of pressure from parents, the principal resigned.

The blackface incident has further affected Dodson’s son, she said. She has regularly thought about switching her son’s school — even though he receives academic support from Inter-American — and this might be the “final nail in the coffin,” she said.

“They need a serious intervention at this point, and it’s beyond my understanding how no adults at the school even understood it or recognized or was willing to act on something like this,” Dodson said. “They need DEI training, and they need it bad.”

Inter-American Magnet School’s 2023 racial/ethnic diversity data. The school has 15 Black students and no Black teachers, according to Illinois Report Card. Credit: Illinois Report Card

Carolina Barrera Tobón, another parent who has spoken out about the school culture, said school should be a safe space, but what’s happening right now is “traumatizing.” There has “clearly” not been adequate anti-racist training for staff, she said.

“We cannot normalize this level of incompetence and racism,” she said. “Communicating clear intolerance to this type of stuff would’ve been the first thing I would’ve done. … Educating the staff, educating the students, bringing it up at school-wide events, making it a priority in the communications that go out to the school, I think those are things that could have prevented this situation from happening.”

Barrera Tobón said she thinks the school should increase mental health resources for children who experience racism at this level.

Dodson also emailed Zayas about the incident, but has not received a personal response, she said. The principal has previously been in touch about trying to address racism at the school and keeps telling her the administration is “working on it,” Dodson said.

“As you’re working on it, things are escalating. You’re going from saying the N-word to now being in blackface. So then what’s next?” she said. “It’s not stabling out while they’re looking for an answer; it’s climbing. They have no answer for that. They need real training that is ongoing so that school understands what racism looks like.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: