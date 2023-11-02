CHICAGO — Halloween may be over, but never fear — there are still plenty of autumnal festivities happening across the city. This weekend, you can smash your leftover pumpkins, shop for the holidays at a local vendors market, celebrate Day of the Dead with sugar skull workshops, attend a Witches Ball and so much more.

Here’s a roundup of 25 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

Andria Green at SAUCED Night Market. Credit: Jim Vondruska

5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St.

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at SAUCED, a night market featuring more than 50 local vendors. Find candles and handmade soaps, home decor, jewelry, cocktails, Chicago merch and more. Attendees can also enjoy live music from DJ Johnny Walker. RSVP for free online.

6-10 p.m. Friday

UIC Credit One Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave.

Taste hundreds of barrel-aged beers, ciders, meads and perries at “North America’s largest and most prestigious barrel-aged festival and competition,” hosted by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets are $85 online.

7 p.m. Friday

The Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.

The 29th annual Black Harvest Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a presentation of select short films, prizes and a lively reception. Tickets are $40 online.

7-11 p.m. Friday

360 CHICAGO, 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Celebrate Day of the Dead with speciality cocktails and authentic Mexican food, both available for purchase. There will also be music, dancing and performances — all while 94 floors up in the sky.

7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. Saturday

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Comedian, writer and actress Ziwe has taken the Internet by storm and will now be taking the stage at The Den Theatre this weekend. Tickets are available online.

7:30 p.m. Friday

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

See a diversified reimagination of contemporary movement — blending modern, classical, American and African American traditions — with a performance by the renowned Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. Tickets start at $25 online.

10 p.m. Friday

The Cauldron Chicago, 1612 W. Division St.

Don your best costume and enjoy a night of dancing and drag at The Cauldron. Tickets are $15 online.

Friday-Sunday

Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave.

Discover global indie films for kids and teenagers at Chicago’s 40th annual Children’s Film fest at Facets. You can catch new animations, live actions and documentaries for ages 2-18+. Buy individual tickets or book for a group online.

Credit: RichardBowen/Flickr

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

John C. Coonley Elementary School, 4046 N. Leavitt St.

Dispose of your leftover Halloween gourds with neighbors in a fun and environmentally friendly way.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Plant Chicago, 4459 S. Marshfield Ave.

“Green your Halloween” at this annual pumpkin-smashing event, part of a community effort to compost pumpkins and keep them out of landfills.

An ornamental crown of a tomb rests on the ground at Graceland Cemetery & Arboretum. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

11 a.m. Saturday

Graceland Cemetery, 4265 N. Clark St.

Take a tour through a Chicago cemetery and hear about its historical true crime tales from author Adam Selzer. Tickets are $20-40 online.

2 p.m. Saturday

3528 S. Leavitt St.

Learn about the humble cottage homes that make up one-third of McKinley Park’s housing, including how they were built and how they changed over time. Get your ticket here by making a donation of any amount to the Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative.

2-5 p.m. Saturday

2240 Gallery, 2240 S. Michigan Ave.

ConTextos hosts monthly community open mics for spoken word performers, comedians, musicians and more. Performers are on a first-come, first-served basis. You can also shop crystal charms, hoodies, art and more from a vendor market at the event.

3-5 p.m. Saturday

Blanc Gallery, 4445 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

This “town hall” is a communal conversation with local artists about writing, dance and performance. The group will discuss questions such as, “What do dance and performance artists want and need from arts writing?” and “What are some collective dreams we have for the future of performance, dance, and writing in Chicago?”

7-10 p.m. Saturday

3850 S. Wabash Ave.

The nonprofit Kenwood Oakland Community Organization is hosting its annual A Bronze Affair with a live band, DJ, buffet dinner and more. Tickets start at $50 online.

10-11 a.m. Sunday

4541 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Enjoy a serene Sunday morning with gentle stretching and movement at this yoga flow. All bodies, experience levels and identities are welcome. Sign up for $20 online.

Cosmic Bikes, 4641 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park, as seen Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Cosmic Bikes Inc., 4641 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Cranksgiving is a bike ride, food drive and scavenger hunt event by and for the community. With just a bicycle, backpack, helmet, lock and map, you can help purchase grocery items for the New Hope Community Food Pantry. Afterward, there will be a closing party with snacks and drinks from a local brewery. Sign up here.

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

2134 W. 18th St.

Celebrate Day of the Dead by creating sugar skulls and decorating them with icing color. There will also be a screening of the movie “Coco” alongside prizes, authentic Mexican iced chocolate and horchata, coffee, tea, snacks and face painting. Tickets start at $10 online.

Englewood’s Vinyl & Vittles, 5800 S. Halsted St., hosts regular record fairs with live music, food and community. Credit: Provided

1-6 p.m. Sunday

aplomb creative salon, 1010 W. 35th St. #693

Shop local record vendors, sample food from local businesses and listen to DJs spin vinyl all afternoon at this monthly record fair and food market collective.

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Celebrate Day of the Dead with a skull painting workshop, hosted alongside a Lucha Vegan market. Create your own masterpiece, shop local artists, view cooking demos, enjoy live music, taste vegan cuisine and more. Tickets are $40 online.

3-5 p.m. Sunday

A House in Austin, 533 N. Pine Ave.

Enjoy an afternoon of storytelling and live readings at this family-friendly, child-focused literary event. Tickets are $20 online.

4-8 p.m. Sunday

2850 S. Wabash Ave.

Honor 30 years of Black LGBTQ organizing with a reception, film screening, panel discussion and more. RSVP for free here.

7-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave.

Enjoy an intimate evening all about music with longtime Chicago musician Jeff Tweedy and Peter Sagal, host of NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.” Attendees will also enjoy a few acoustic performances from Tweedy’s vast and revered catalog and a signed copy of his newest book, “World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music.”

7-8 p.m. Sunday

Cuddle Bunny – Club, Care & Community, 2901 N. Clark St.

If you’re a Chicagoan who loves poetry and bunnies, this is the event for you. Explore your inner poet, share some of your favorite poetry and hear from other writers all while surrounded by bunnies. Refreshments and light snacks will also be available. Tickets are $18 online.

7-10 p.m. Sunday

National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.

Shop from 35 vendors who are under 25, selling art, stickers, buttons, zines, clothes, jewelry, candles and more.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

6 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Avondale Music Hall, 3336 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hit up Avondale Music Hall for a brand-new metal festival. If you missed the fun last weekend, don’t miss it now!

7 p.m. Friday

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave.

Fresh off his Austin City Limits performance, Lil Yachty is hitting up Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom for a banger on November 3.

7 p.m. Saturday

The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave.

Laugh with the Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor this Saturday at The Riviera Theatre.

7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave.

Ari Shaffir is in town for two exclusive shows this weekend. Catch the comic on Saturday at The Vic Theatre.

3 p.m. Sunday

University of Chicago Gordon Parks Arts Hall, 5815 S. Kimbark Ave.

Stop by the University of Chicago for an inspiring conversation and book signing with Roxane Gay and Lindsay Hunter.

1 p.m. Sunday

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Join Chicago Humanities Festival and Fingerboard Orchestra for a riveting time featuring scaled-down skateboards at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

