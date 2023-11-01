WOODLAWN — East Woodlawn residents have spent more than a decade transforming vacant land into a community garden that created a pandemic oasis for longtime neighbors and attracted newcomers to their block.

But the future of the 65th & Blackstone Community Garden is in limbo as developers plan to build apartments on the land. Neighbors say they want to work with the developer and the city to save the garden, but they are also using the experience to better organize the community to have input on what projects come to the area.

West Side developer DOM Properties is proposing a 14-unit, four-story building at 6521 S. Blackstone Ave. All the apartments will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and be 820-910 square feet, according to designs. The Chicago Plan Commission approved the plans Oct. 19, sending the project for City Council review.

A rendering of the 6521 S. Blackstone Ave. development, which passed the city’s Plan Commission last month. Credit: Hanna Architects / Chicago Department of Planning and Development

The land is home to garden beds, fruit and shade trees, a meeting platform and a picnic area for the garden. DOM bought the property from the city in 2021.

“When I was looking for a condo to purchase, the community garden was one of the reasons I decided” to move in, said Nikiya Pruitt, who has lived next to the garden since 2017. “It’s just a place where we all can go on our block to have space and community with each other.”

Neighbors welcome development in their community, they said. But with abundant vacant land nearby — there are no corner buildings at 65th Place and Blackstone — they don’t understand why the company chose to develop their garden’s longtime home, they said.

“There are good spots to put buildings so that there’s more housing in this neighborhood — and more equitable housing — but the one block in the area that has a garden is the one that’s being developed,” said Thomas Gaulkin, who lives just north of the garden on 65th Street.

The developer has several other projects in the area, including ones down the block at 1405 and 1414 E. 65th Place, according to Chicago Cityscape. A DOM Properties representative directed Block Club to email questions about the development, but DOM did not respond.

The community garden stretches across four lots. One is the development site, two are owned by garden co-founder Candace Vogler, while a city-owned lot splits Vogler’s properties.

Vogler could not be reached for comment. She and her husband started the garden to revitalize the vacant land and create more green space for neighbors, which became a necessity during COVID-19 lockdowns, Pruitt said.

“During the pandemic, it was a really key, instrumental place for a lot of us, because we didn’t have a lot of places to go,” Pruitt said. “It was good for mental health purposes as neighbors struggled with anxiety and depression. … This was one of the very few places within walking distance that wasn’t vacant, where we could utilize the space for community gathering.”

Kids play soccer at the 65th & Blackstone Community Garden in September. Credit: Thomas Gaulkin/Provided

Neighbors voiced their frustrations at the October Plan Commission meeting. They blasted the developer and city for characterizing the land as “vacant,” ignoring the constant activity at the garden, they said.

Commissioners approved the project after saying their only role was to ensure it follows the city’s lakefront protection requirements. The plans required no zoning change, and DOM, as a private landowner, would otherwise have rights to build on the property, officials said.

“Those rights that they have through the purchase that was approved by City Council would supercede anyone else’s usage of the city-owned land at some point in time in the past,” acting planning Commissioner Patrick Murphey said.

With the project seemingly a go, some neighbors have accepted that big changes are in line for the 65th & Blackstone Community Garden.

Far from giving up, they say they’re motivated to find a way forward — whether that’s collaborating with DOM on the existing space, relocating the garden nearby or some other solution.

They also want city officials to better communicate with residents about developments in the works, even ones with straightforward paths to approval like DOM’s.

“We’re already losing something. Now, it’s just like, how do we work together to prevent other things from happening?” Pruitt said.

The garden issue highlights residents’ need for “a better process for engaging with the city and developers” around new projects, Gaulkin said. “I don’t think it’s a new concern or anything, but hopefully we can make some progress on that with our current representatives.”

A panoramic view of the 65th & Blackstone Community Garden. Credit: Thomas Gaulkin/Provided

Neighbors east of the Metra Electric tracks on 65th Street and 65th Place and residents of the Island Terrace Apartments have organized the Woodlawn Corner Block Club Alliance. The alliance unites residents around local concerns as the Obama Presidential Center is built.

Amid a hot housing market, displacement concerns and transit issues, the garden issue was a final straw in the block club’s creation, said member Gabriel Piemonte, a former 5th Ward aldermanic candidate.

“This development popped up, and we just realized there’s too much going on for us to be trying to put out fires one at a time,” Piemonte said. “… We’re gonna definitely use the organizing capacity of the block club to make sure that we’re that squeaky wheel.”

Neighbors felt a sense of “goodwill” in discussing with city officials how the garden could potentially be relocated to nearby vacant lots, but sustained pressure is needed to “make sure that translates into action,” Piemonte said.

Former Ald. Leslie Hairston praised the plans last year for their ability to boost the community’s housing stock. Hairston’s successor, Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th), told the Hyde Park Herald he has little power over the project, but he plans to create an advisory council on public safety, economic development and housing in Woodlawn.

“The entire community deserves to have some say so in how the development happens in the neighborhood,” Yancy told the Herald.

