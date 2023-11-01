CITY HALL — A resolution to raise the city’s real estate transfer tax on high-end properties to fund homelessness intervention services was advanced Tuesday by a key City Council committee, the latest step on a long road to its possible implementation.

The Bring Chicago Home campaign has for years called on the city to increase the tax rate buyers pay on property sales over $1 million, with the additional revenue dedicated to providing permanent affordable housing and wraparound services for people who are unhoused.

Currently, property buyers pay a one-time tax of 0.75 percent on all sales, regardless of final price.

A revised version of Bring Chicago Home features a marginal, tiered rate instead of a flat tax hike. It was introduced to City Council in September by Mayor Brandon Johnson, who pledged to implement the policy on the campaign trail this year.

Under the plan, people buying properties under $1 million would see reduced property transfer taxes. Real estate sales over $1 million would see higher rates only on the portion of the sale above $1 million.

The rate proposal includes:

Property sales under $1 million would be taxed at .60 percent, down from .75 percent.

Property sales between $1 million-$1.5 million would be taxed at 2 percent.

Property sales above $1.5 million be taxed at 3 percent.

The Committee on Committees and Rules, which approves ballot referendum initiatives, approved the resolution 32-16 on Tuesday.

Alds. Anthony Beale (9th), Peter Chico (10th), Marty Quinn (13th), Raymond Lopez (15th), Matthew O’Shea (19th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Felix Cardona (31st), Scott Waguespack (32nd), William Conway (34th), Gilbert Villegas (36th), Nicholas Sposato (38th), Anthony Napolitano (41st), Brendan Reilly (42nd), Timmy Knudsen (43rd), Bennett Lawson (44th) and Jim Gardiner (45th) voted against the measure.

Bring Chicago Home now heads to full City Council vote, which could come as soon as Wednesday. If alderpeople pass the resolution, it will then go to a public referendum during the March 2024 primaries.

If voters pass the measure, alderpeople would craft an ordinance to actually raise the tax structure and determine the exact programs to be funded, which would require another City Council vote.

Bring Chicago Home has garnered extensive support from progressive activists and intense opposition from the real estate industry over the past year, with both sides speaking out during and after Tuesday’s rules committee meaning.

Housing advocates hold a press conference at City Hall before the City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate hold a hearing on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Farzin Parang, Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago executive director, said the impact of Bring Chicago Home would be most sharply felt by commercial real estate owners, who have struggled to fill vacancies and bounce back post-pandemic.

Chicago’s Downtown office buildings are in “a crisis of our own,” which would only be exacerbated by the real estate transfer tax hike, he said.

“You’re adopting a rhetoric about mansions and excess and sort of a moral ‘let’s punish rich people.’ That doesn’t apply to office buildings. Office buildings are not mansions. They’re not people. They’re economic activity,” Parang said during Tuesday’s public comment period. “There’s no reason it all has to be funded from a transfer tax. The biggest disproportionate impact of that is on office buildings. Office buildings don’t create homelessness. They don’t create housing problems. These aren’t really connected concepts.”

That sentiment was echoed by Michael Mini, of the Chicagoland Apartment Association, who said Bring Chicago Home’s passage could lead to higher rents and a reduction in homeownership in the city.

“There’s no doubt in our mind that the tax increase that we’re looking at today will impede development and maintenance of affordable and market rate apartments, especially at a time when providers are facing rising interest rates, increased costs, and unpredictable and excessive property taxes,” Mini said in prepared remarks before Tuesday’s vote.

Those critiques were widely dismissed by alderpeople and activists supporting Bring Chicago Home during Tuesday’s meeting and after. Many said real estate leaders were just complaining about making a little bit less money, rather than focusing on expanding resources to end homelessness.

“This isn’t a, ‘Oh my god, if we create a funding source to help homeless people somehow they’re going to tank Downtown,'” said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), one of the measure’s longtime supporters.

“We’re just asking you to let us go to the voters,” Hadden added. “Voters in Chicago need to have a say. The voters of Chicago should have a say on whether this is a viable solution.”

Johnson spoke briefly at a post-meeting news conference, where he referenced his campaign promise to pass the legislation. The mayor did not take questions from reporters.

“Bring Chicago Home will create a sustainable and permanent funding source to facilitate permanent supportive housing and address the problem of homelessness in our city,” he said. “We have proved that we can run and win on our values, but we also get to govern on our values.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson joins alderpeople and activists in support of the Bring Chicago Home resolution on Oct. 31, 2023 Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

More than 68,000 people experienced homelessness in the city in 2021, according to a Chicago Coalition of the Homeless report issued this year. About 24,000 people were living on the street or in shelters, while around 44,000 people were “doubled-up,” meaning they live with family or friends but do not have their own home.

If Bring Chicago Home passes, it would likely take until 2026 for the city to budget for and spend the additional revenue on homelessness services, Budget Director Annette Guzman told alderpeople Tuesday. Projections shared by supporters show the tax hike would generate at least an additional $100 million annually.

The proposal now moves to the full City Council. It’s expected alderpeople opposing the measure will “defer and publish” the legislation at Wednesday’s Council meeting, a parliamentary measure used to delay ordinances to a future date.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), Johnson’s City Council floor leader, said he is confident Bring Chicago Home would move forward in the next month. The full City Council will meet at least twice in November.

“So, with 32-plus votes, we know that this will pass this month, in time to be placed on the ballot for March,” Ramirez-Rosa.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: