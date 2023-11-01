CHICAGO — One of the country’s most popular music radio shows has made its way to Chicago, bringing some of the most talented rising artists in the city to a national platform.

On The Radar Radio is a media platform that focuses on freestyles, performances and interviews from local and mainstream artists in the hip-hop industry. A channel with over a half-million YouTube subscribers, the New-York-based platform has featured appearances by Drake, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice and more.

While touring across cities, On The Radar made its way to Chicago the week of Oct. 18, hosting artists at the Lyrical Lemonade headquarters and Classick Studios, 2950 W. Chicago Ave.

Multiple hometown artists showed up for the video shoots, including OG Stevo, Joey Purp, Mello Buckzz, DCG Brothers and more.

Uptown native femdot. was one of the many artists chosen to freestyle — in fact, femdot. said On The Radar had him in mind to do the freestyle before he even knew it was coming to the city. He spoke about the importance of a platform like this coming to Chicago and bringing light to the next generation of Chicago hip-hop.

“This is one of those smaller moments that can lead to all eyes being back on Chicago. So it’s cool to see people you know, or that you’ve been a fan of, in the same room and knowing that they have an opportunity to expand their craft,” he said.

On The Radar is founded and hosted by radio host and journalist Gabe P.

“He’s a cool dude. We both Leos, so we get along. You can tell he cares about the culture,” femdot. said. “You can tell this is like Gabe’s baby, like he was trying to build this for a very long time.”

femdot. recording during the On The Radar freestyles sessions in Chicago. Credit: Luis Arroyo

Rising artist Sin The Winner also got to take part in the On The Radar shoot. A native of the south suburbs, she said one of her priorities was to not watch any previous On The Radar freestyles, as she didn’t want anything to influence her performance.

“I didn’t look at nobody’s freestyle because I was feeling like that’ll influence me to act a little different,” Sin said. “I can’t be boring; I can’t be dull. I gotta show who I really am in a short time.”

Artist Sin The Winner will appear at The Wild Hare on Thursday. Credit: Brianna Roberts

On The Radar’s tour is a partnership with Puma and is in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. In the announcement video for the tour, Gabe P. said that he wanted On The Radar to be a place for artists to share their talent and stories to the world.

“It’s definitely a blessing that you get to be on a platform and get to reach a different kind of audience from all over the United States. And really, On The Radar is so popular now all over the world,” Sin said.

Sin said the freestyles for the Chicago artists will be released by December on the On The Radar Radio YouTube channel. The 23-year-old has a show 7 p.m. Thursday at the Windy City Music Fest at The Wild Hare, 2610 N. Halsted St., as well as an EP titled “Winning Season” dropping in January.

“I’m very competitive. My name is Sin The Winner, like I really like to win, so I’m looking for all those awards and plaques,” she said.

As for femdot., the last stop of his “Free Samples Tour” will be in his hometown 6:30 p.m Nov. 24 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St. In November, he will also raise money for his scholarship program, Delacreme Scholars, a program that gives Black and Brown college students scholarships during the year.

Future updates on femdot. and Sin The Winner can be found on their Instagrams: @femdotdotcom, and @sinthewinner.

