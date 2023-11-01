CHICAGO — It is officially the Christmas season in Chicago, at least according to one local radio station.

Radio station 93.9 LITE FM will begin playing holiday music starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the station’s social media posts. LITE FM will play round-the-clock Christmas tunes from Thursday through the holiday season.

Holiday fans can listen on air or online.

This is the 23rd year the station has celebrated its holiday music tradition. Last year was the earliest LITE FM started playing round-the-clock Christmas music — on Nov. 1. The light rock station will start its holiday programming one day later this year than last year.

Before last year, the earliest the holiday music had started was Nov. 2 in 2006, according to media reporter Robert Feder.

Last year, a local computer programmer listener chronicled LITE FM’s holiday playlist and ranked how often certain carols were played. Surprisingly, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” did not crack the top five.

The station will return to regular programming on Dec. 26.

We are Chicago’s Christmas Station! Start celebrating the holidays with us TOMORROW at 4pm



🎄🎶 https://t.co/lxlLfY6P2K pic.twitter.com/u3hEB7mrTl — 93.9 LITE FM (@LITEFMChicago) November 1, 2023

