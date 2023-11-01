DOWNTOWN — After alerting residents Monday about a potential “migrant hotel” in River North, which the Mayor’s Office denied, Ald. Brendan Reilly says it’s still happening — just a few doors down.

Reilly blasted Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration in a Monday email to neighbors saying plans were underway to convert a River North hotel into a shelter for more than 1,000 migrants.

The proposed site was the Hotel Chicago, 333 N. Dearborn St., Reilly said. But a spokesperson for Johnson’s office said, “there are no plans to convert Hotel Chicago … into shelter for new arrivals.”

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) speaks at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

But shortly after Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Reilly sent out another newsletter saying Johnson’s office was not being “entirely truthful.”

“While our report that the Administration is considering a migrant shelter in the Marina City Complex was factually correct, we were supplied the wrong address from our source in the Mayor’s Office,” the newsletter states.

Instead, a shelter is being considered at a location “100 feet away” from Hotel Chicago at 360 N. State St., in the now-vacant Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Johnson dodged questions about the plan Wednesday saying he didn’t know where Reilly’s “speculation” around the site came from.

“We have looked at a variety of locations all over the city of Chicago,” Johnson said. The mayor refused to answer further questions about whether his team toured the facility or if it’s being considered for a shelter location.

Chief Assistant Corporation Counsel Jeff Levine and Mayor Brandon Johnson speak to Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Reilly said his office spoke with the owner of 360 N. State St., who “confirmed that the Johnson administration recently toured the space and expressed interest in potentially using the site for migrant housing,” according to the newsletter.

The Downtown alderman remains against adding a shelter to the Marina City complex, saying he believes it will add to existing public safety issues in the neighborhood.

Reilly previously said he believes Johnson “is abusing the authority of his office” by opening shelters without City Council approval.

