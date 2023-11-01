Credibility: Original Reporting

Sources Cited Original Reporting This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents. Sources Cited As a news piece, this article cites verifiable, third-party sources which have all been thoroughly fact-checked and deemed credible by the Newsroom in accordance with the Civil Constitution.

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Taproom has rebranded with a coffee house after expanding its hours and menu to include cafe drinks and pastries.

Now known as Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House, the business at 1426 W. Irving Park Road transitioned to its new model in early October with Hexe Coffee on the North Side serving as mentors, owner Andrew Pillman said.

“They took us under their wing and helped us get outfitted with the coffee and equipment we need,” Pillman said. “We’re proudly serving their coffee now, along with some pastries, bagels and scones.”

The Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House will serve breakfast sandwiches along with its pastries and coffee. The Hexe beans are also used in an espresso martini.

“We’ve got our alcoholic drink menu, but we’ve got a pretty big menu of non-alcoholic drinks, as well,” Pillman said.

The espresso martini at Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House. Credit: Provided/Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House

The Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House is the first of three Neighborhood Taprooms opened by Pillman since 2020. He also owns the Uptown and Lincoln Square taprooms.

“The concept was to have a local craft beer and craft cocktail taproom planted in a couple neighborhoods where we live to bring local breweries together and support small businesses,” Pillman said.

While the Lakeview Taproom opened first, it’s faced challenges brought on by the pandemic and mostly serves as a place for private events, Pillman said. He hopes the coffee house addition will bring in new customers.

“I love coffee, so I’m excited to bring this to the neighborhood,” Pillman said. “We’ve had a lot of helpful encouragement from Hexe, and we’re excited to bring this to one of our neighborhood taprooms.”

Lakeview Taproom and Coffee House is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

The business offers 20 percent off all pours during its happy hour 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

