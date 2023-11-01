CHICAGO — Health officials hope a new Halloween-themed rabid bat map will raise awareness of the threat of rabies in the area.

Nine rabid bats have been found in Cook County this year, according to the county’s rabid bat dashboard. There were 11 rabid bat cases last year, eight in 2021 and six in 2020.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through saliva and can spread when an infected animal scratches or bites another animal or human. If left untreated, it is largely fatal in pets and humans.

Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new bat dashboard and map shows about 70 locations where rabid bats have been found in the county since 2018. It was created by Cook County’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control.

An interactive map shows where rapid bats have been spotted in Cook County. Credit: Courtesy Cook County

The map seeks to show people of the rabies threat in their area, officials said.

Most of the bats displayed on the Cook County map were found in people’s homes, said Mamadou Diakhate, administrator of the county’s Department of Animal and Rabies Control.

This poses a risk to pets who live indoors. About 60 dogs and 250 cats contract rabies each year, according to the federal disease agency. The disease is always fatal to unvaccinated pets, Diakhate said.

But Diakhate said the disease is “completely preventable” with proper vaccination protocol. The county runs low-cost or free Partners in Prevention clinics to administer rabies vaccines and microchips to county pets. This also prevents pets from spreading rabies to humans in the household.

People who feel they might have been exposed to the disease or were in contact with wildlife should contact a health care or public health official, particularly if they’ve been bitten or scratched.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone who finds a bat in their home reach out to public health officials, since bat bites can be so small, people may not know they have been bitten.

Though bats can cause a fright on the map, they do play an important role in the county’s ecosystem, particularly when it comes to pest control. Chris Anchor, senior wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, said in a statement a healthy bat population serves as an important indicator of environmental health.

“Bats are amazing flying mammals that act as important biomonitors, helping to indicate the health of our environment,” Anchor said in a statement.

