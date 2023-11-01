Credibility: Original Reporting

Sources Cited Original Reporting This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents. Sources Cited As a news piece, this article cites verifiable, third-party sources which have all been thoroughly fact-checked and deemed credible by the Newsroom in accordance with the Civil Constitution.

CHICAGO — You can watch a winter adventure film tour at The Music Box, learn how to camp, join a community bird migration walk and more this month.

Here are 15 outdoor community-led events happening in the city this November:

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Get stoked on winter adventure with Arc’teryx Chicago at its community film tour at the Music Box Theatre. The short film focuses on Sending in Color, a Chicago climbing community of Black, Indigenous and other people of color, and their recent journey to the Michigan Ice Festival. One complimentary popcorn voucher is included with every ticket. All ticket proceeds will support Sending in Color. Reserve your spot for $15 online; first come, first served.

4 p.m. Friday

Sauk Trail Woods-Central, Forest Preserve Drive

Celebrate National Native American Heritage Month on a guided history walk at Sauk Trail Woods-Central in the Cook County Forest Preserves. Learn about Native American history and the origin of the name Sauk Woods as you walk 3.4 miles on a paved loop trail through the forest preserve. No registration required; meet at Forest Preserve Drive, south of West 26th Street.

5:45-10 p.m. Friday

Nichols Park Plaza, 1300 E. 55th St.

Join Southside Critical Mass every first Friday of the month for a group ride through South Side neighborhoods. Dozens or more cyclists gather for this massive community ride that rolls out at 6:15 p.m. from the Nichols Park Plaza in Hyde Park. Riders can either join for all or a portion of the ride. No registration required.

Chicago Climbing Therapy: Bouldering Support Group

3-5 p.m. Saturday

First Ascent Uptown, 4718 N. Broadway

Hosted by Chicago Climbing Therapy, this four-week therapeutic bouldering support group at First Ascent in Uptown will focus on teaching and honing the fundamentals of bouldering, exploring mindfulness and gaining a better understanding and tools for self-regulation while under stress. Chicago Climbing Therapy partners with individuals, families, gyms and businesses to use rock climbing and other mindful movements as a tool for promoting individual and collective well-being. Register online; $320 for CTT members, $400 for CTT non-members.

Did you know Chicago is home to eight owl species? Learn more at Chicago Ornithological Society’s event at Big Marsh Park. Credit: Pexels

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Big Marsh Park, 11559 S. Stony Island Ave.

Did you know Chicago is home to eight owl species? You can find them everywhere, from deep in the woods at a local forest preserve to your back alley. Learn more about owls at this free event at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center, including what they eat, their nighttime habits and how to look out for owls in your backyard. Register online; RSVP required.

8:30-10:30 a.m Saturday

Busse Woods, Forest Preserve Drive, East Higgins Road/IL-72

Don’t miss out on the tail end of the fall bird migration, which passes through the Chicago area and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Join the Chicago Bird Alliance — formerly Chicago Audubon Society — for a small-group morning walk at Busse Woods in Schaumburg. During the outing, you’ll search for various water and land birds as you explore the preserve. Registration is required and capped at 15 participants. Reserve your free spot by email.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Depart from Cosmic Bikes, 4641 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Adventure with Cosmic Bikes for a food drive on two wheels. This scavenger-hunt-meets-bike-ride challenges cyclists to collect items to buy from specific grocery stores around the Northwest Side, accessible along local roads and bike paths. All collected food and pantry items will go to the New Hope Community Food Pantry. Bring a bicycle, backpack or panniers, helmet, lock and $20-$25 to buy goods on the route. Reserve your free spot online.

6 p.m. Nov. 8

Skunk Cabbage Books, 2826 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Are you interested in organizing an inclusive birding event with the Feminist Bird Club Chicago? This introductory session will cover the basics of hosting your own event, including reviewing the Feminist Bird Club Birding Code of Conduct, tips on facilitating an inclusive group experience and how to spot common birds. This event is open to people of color, LGBTQ+ and disabled birders, and is especially geared toward beginner birders interested in getting more involved in the Feminist Bird Club Chicago community. Reserve your free spot online; registration limited to 20 participants.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive

A moderated panel, led by Crain’s Chicago Business Publisher and Executive Editor Jim Kirk, will explore how environmental challenges disproportionately affect low-income and marginalized communities around the world. From climate change to pollution and a lack of green spaces, you’ll walk away with a better understanding and social awareness of the challenges and solutions to mitigating these inequities. Reserve your free spot online; reservations required.

A vacant lot in Chicago’s West Loop is transformed into a temporary community garden. Credit: Mauricio Peña/Block Club Chicago

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11

Depart from the Long Room, 1612 W. Irving Park Road

Explore Indiana Dunes National Park with Outsiders Chicago, a local outdoor group that organizes adventures meetups in and around the city. The adventure starts at the North Side bar Long Room and proceeds to the Indiana Dunes for a 4.3-mile hike of the Cowles Bog Loop Trail. Traverse dunes, bogs and forests with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan along the way, and enjoy free post-ride beers. Reserve your spot for $60 online; the ticket includes transportation.

10 a.m.-noon Nov. 11

Fleet Feet Old Town, 1706 N. Wells St.

Chris Smith, founder of the Chicago nonprofit L.Y.D. Foundation, brings his Running For Something fundraising campaign to Fleet Feet’s Old Town store. Smith is running 10 marathons in 10 months to raise money for his youth mentoring foundation. Lace up your trainers to cheer Smith on for his November marathon — and join him for the final 4 miles of his run. Register for the free event online.

9 a.m.-noon Nov. 12

Starved Rock State Park, 2678 E. 873 Road, Oglesby, Illinois

Head to Starved Rock State Park with Latino Outdoors for a hiking meetup at one of Illinois’ most impressive geological regions. The two-hour hike will pass through canyons and overlooks throughout the park. Latino Outdoors will provide trail snacks and water at the trailhead, but participants should bring their lunch. Carpools will be arranged for those who need a ride to Starved Rock. Reserve your free spot online.

Take a hike amid the fall foliage in the Cook County Forest Preserves. Credit: Facebook/Forest Preserve District of Cook County

4 p.m. Nov. 17

Sauk Trail Woods-Central, Forest Preserve Drive

Get outside for a nature walk on National Take a Hike Day with the Forest Preserves of Cook County. During this evening stroll at Sauk Trail Woods-Central, you’ll explore on a 3.4-mile group hike following a paved loop through Sauk Trail Woods-Central. No registration required; meet at Forest Preserve Drive, south of West 26th Street.

8-11a.m. Nov. 18

North Park Village Nature Center, 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Grab your binoculars and participate in the 10th anniversary celebration of the Birds In My Neighborhood program with Openlands, a nonprofit focused on conserving and protecting natural and open spaces in northeastern Illinois and the surrounding region. Since 2013, the program has engaged over 8,000 students, young people and community members in identifying common birds of the region through lessons, field trips and local events. Reserve your free spot online.

8 a.m.-noon Nov. 23

Diversey Harbor, 2601 N. Cannon Drive

Register for the 45th annual Turkey Trot while supporting the Greater Chicago Food Depository on your run, jog or walk. Participants can choose to run a 5K or 8K through Lincoln Park, in the surrounding neighborhood and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A post-race Turkey Day Tailgate with warm apple cider and post-race snacks is free for all participants. Reserve your race spot online; $45 for 5K, $50 for 8K.

