HYDE PARK — Kimbark Plaza’s mix of mom-and-pop shops with major chain stores along 53rd Street has long been a gateway into downtown Hyde Park.

But two stores with decades-long tenures in the plaza have left in recent months, raising questions about the center’s long-term future.

Leona’s Pizzeria closed in March, and the space has remained vacant. Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, which debuted along with the plaza in 1963, closed in July and was sold to A&S Beverages, which opened last week.

The former Kimbark Laundry has been closed since 2019, while What’s Krackin Southern Seafood, located off the main plaza building next to CVS, is now closed after opening in 2021.

Leaders of the cooperatively-owned plaza aren’t tipping their hand as to their plans, only promising neighbors will appreciate the “facelifts” and “new flavor” coming to the center.

Kimbark Plaza’s marquee advertises Kimbark Beverage Shoppe on Oct. 20, 2023. The shop operated in the plaza for 60 years before being sold to A&S Beverages, which opened last week in the same location. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Charles Newsome, the plaza co-op’s board president, said owners plan to resurface the parking lot and are close to moving a tenant into one vacant space, but he didn’t offer specifics. Newsome also declined to elaborate when asked whether the property is viable as a shopping plaza for the long term or whether there were talks within the co-op of a potential sale or redevelopment.

The plaza is “the west gate to the shopping district of downtown Hyde Park,” Newsome said. “You always want your first impressions to be welcoming [and] exciting … . The things we’re working on, we don’t want to publicize it too far in advance. We just want the public to know we’re working on something they’ll be pleased with.”

Co-op members look to major 53rd Street developments east of the plaza, like Harper Court, as “a huge improvement” to the business corridor, Newsome said.

“At the same time, [members] don’t want to overdo it” when it comes to their own plans for the plaza, Newsome said. “By no means are we satisfied with where we are — that can be perfectly clear. We are not satisfied with the status quo. We have room for improvement, and we want to deliver.”

Sabha Abour, chief of staff for Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), declined to answer Block Club’s questions. The alderperson’s office has no updates on Kimbark Plaza’s future nor common issues raised by constituents about the plaza, Abour said.

Leona’s owner Bill Marino, in sharing more details about what led up to the restaurant’s closure, said the plaza “could benefit from a significant investment that upgrades it or rebuilds it, because the area is just filled with students and professionals.”

Kimbark Plaza’s busy parking lot in Hyde Park on Oct. 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Leona’s Owner: ‘We Want To Be Back’ In Hyde Park

Leona’s moved out of Kimbark Plaza after the pizzeria and the plaza’s ownership were unable to agree to a lease.

The restaurant “basically didn’t have a choice” in leaving its home since the mid-’90s after the failed negotiations, said Marino, who took over Leona’s last year. The chain has other locations in Irving Park, Lyons and McHenry and “just secured a location in the West Loop,” Marino said.

Leona’s closed in March and initially intended to reopen after making renovations, Marino said. A sign indicating the restaurant was “closed for remodeling” has remained in the window for months.

But discussions about renovations, rent and the possibility of splitting the space with another tenant fell apart, and Leona’s decided to permanently close, Marino said.

“We were looking at having to invest a lot of money into renovating it, and looking at a very expensive lease that I thought was not a marketable lease for that area,” Marino said. “… The status of the plaza, to begin with, didn’t seem like it was a long-term play for a tenant like me.”

Leona’s has permanently closed its Kimbark Plaza location, but a sign reading “Closed for remodeling. See you soon!” remained in the window Oct. 20. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Newsome confirmed plaza leadership was unwilling to foot the bill for Leona’s renovations. The landlord-tenant relationship “is not designed for a landlord, unless they can afford it, to be a part of a business until they get to the point where they can start operating on their own,” he said.

“You bring a broom-clean space for your tenant, and that’s their responsibility to their business and their budget to be prepared to build out the business,” Newsome said.

Leona’s is working to find another Hyde Park location, as “we have a lot of customers” in the community, Marino said.

“We want to be back in that neighborhood. It’s just got to make business sense,” Marino said.

Kimbark Plaza “could benefit from a significant investment that upgrades it or rebuilds it, because the area is just filled with students and professionals,” Marino said.

Marino wasn’t clued in to conversations about the plaza’s future before leaving, he said.

“Everybody’s doing all kinds of guesswork about that plaza,” he said.

The Kimbark Plaza in Hyde Park on Oct. 20, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Kimbark Plaza was founded “as a place for merchants to control their own destiny,” said Jonathan Swain, former owner of Kimbark Beverage Shoppe and a plaza co-op shareholder.

That founding mission is “kind of fading away” 60 years later, Newsome said. He moved his Video Connection business from 53rd and Kenwood into the plaza in 1982, and he credits Bill Gerstein — owner of the defunct Mr. G’s Finer Foods — for helping secure the “wonderful” opportunity.

In the new millennium, the plaza has “moved from owner-occupied to a rental-landlord situation,” Newsome said. That includes newest tenant A&S Beverages, which is leasing the former Kimbark Beverage Shoppe.

Mom-and-pop shops like Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen and the Deneen Designed to Create salon coexist with major corporations like Chase Bank and CVS.

As owner-occupied storefronts become rarer, large corporations step in to fulfill the community’s needs, but they’re not as “driven to be involved in the community” as local entrepreneurs, Newsome said.

“I’m sorry that’s happening, because regular merchants are community people,” he said. “It’s a give and a take [operating the plaza]. You have to try to balance it all, not trying to do away with your ma-and-pa-type merchants or the big box stores.”

Board members and shareholders of the plaza have two main priorities in the months to come, Newsome said. They want to fill vacant shops like the former Leona’s, Kimbark Laundry and What’s Krackin seafood restaurant, as well as resurface the parking lot, which is expected to see more traffic amid A&S Beverages’ opening, he said.

The former What’s Krackin, 1310 E. 53rd St., is close to being replaced, as a potential tenant will be presented to the board at its next meeting, Newsome said.

Newsome declined to share which business is expected to move into the space, but “that’s going to be a replacement and filled vacancy as soon as possible,” he said.

In the modern economy, plaza shareholders are always discussing “how to maximize community value and economic value,” Swain said. “We’ve been having those conversations over the past few years. We’ll continue to have those conversations until we determine the best of both outcomes.”

“There’s nothing firm on the table” for the future of Kimbark Plaza, Swain said.

“I think that’s a conversation that has to be ongoing with the community,” he said.

