What Should Be Built On The Former DePaul College Prep Campus? Here’s How To Weigh In

IRVING PARK — An Irving Park alderman is asking neighbors to share their ideas for what they’d like to see at the former DePaul College Prep campus along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

While there isn’t a developer currently seeking to build at the 3633 N. California Ave. site, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) is asking neighbors to weigh in on the top priorities the community had previously identified for development of the property, he said.

If or when a developer does come along with a plan for the site, Ramirez-Rosa said his office will share the feedback to “guide the proposal that they put together.”

Neighbors can submit feedback by Sept. 15 via this online form, by emailing Ramirez-Rosa’s office at ward35@cityofchicago.org or calling 773-985-3510.

The former DePaul College Prep campus was previously part of Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez’s 33rd Ward.

In 2021, the alderwoman rejected developer Lexington Homes’ proposal to build apartments and dozens of townhouses on the site after pushback from neighbors.

After the most recent ward remap, the property became part of Ramirez-Rosa’s ward. He hosted a July 2022 community meeting and “visioning session” and sent out an online survey to gather feedback from the community on what they’d like to see at the site. More than 200 people completed the survey.

Top priorities for the site identified by neighbors in the survey included preserving or enhancing the river’s ecosystem, preserving green space and existing mature trees, providing public access to the river and incorporating a community space, according to the survey results.

“They want to see a robust activation of the riverfront, so that it can become a public space for the community to enjoy, particularly given that it’s directly adjacent to California Park,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

The site is near the 312 River Run trail, which was completed 2021 and connects Horner Park, California Park and Clark Park along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Credit: City of Chicago The underbridge trail under the Irving Park Road bridge at the North Branch of the Chicago River connects California and Horner parks.

Neighbors also expressed a “desire to see preservation of the historic mid-century modern buildings” on the former high school campus, as well as affordable housing, “including workforce housing, which is housing that’s affordable for people within 60 percent of the area median income,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

That housing would serve people working in the community like bus drivers, teacher aides or postal service workers who also need an affordable place to live, he said.

“We have since gone door-to-door in the immediate area to update neighbors to say, ‘Hey, this was the result of the community input process that occurred last year. If you have additional feedback, let us know,’” Ramirez-Rosa said. “This is just an update for the community and a continued opportunity for them to be heard.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks at the last City Council meeting presided over by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on April 19, 2023.

DePaul College Prep High School announced in 2019 it would open a new, 17-acre school campus on the other side of the river in Roscoe Village.

The school had rented the California Avenue location from the Congregation of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ religious order. After the school moved in 2020, the now-vacant property was put on the market.

“If and when there is a proposal that aligns with what the community has already expressed they would like to see at that site, then we would bring it to the community through a formal community meeting,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

