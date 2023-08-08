Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

You’ve Got To See Inside This Logan Square House Listing Gone Viral

One person on social media likened the decor to a vintage glamor pack from The Sims. Another said it looks like a house out of "Beetlejuice."

Mina Bloom
8:00 AM CDT on Aug 8, 2023
A house for sale at 3010 W. Fullerton Ave.
LOGAN SQUARE — A real estate listing for a Logan Square house is drawing a lot of attention on social media for its unusual interior.

On the market for $650,000, the single-family house at 3010 W. Fullerton Ave. looks standard from the outside, but inside is an unexpected mix of black-and-white patterns, carpeting, mirrored walls and glass accents, according to listing photos.

One person on social media likened the decor to a vintage glamor pack from the video game The Sims. Another said it looks like a house out of the 1988 movie “Beetlejuice.”

Commenters have also been quick to spot peculiar details in the house, like the carpeted kitchen, cracks in the mirrored walls and a formal dining setup with a folding chair.

The house hit Zillow seven days ago and already has more than 49,500 views, according to the listing.

Built in 1905, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is in “highly desirable” Logan Square, the listing said. It’s close to Palmer Square, The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail, “trendy” restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation.

“The first floor offers a bright and freshly painted open-space layout of the living room, dining room, and kitchen space. The second floor consists of two great size bedrooms and a full bathroom,” the listing reads. “In the finished basement you will find a second family space with a full bathroom. Great for in-law arrangement.”

Listing agent Leyla Jimenez with RE/MAX Loyalty didn’t respond to questions about the house and what inspired its decor.

More pics:

Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)
Credit: Zillow (Courtesy of Leyla Jimenez)

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

