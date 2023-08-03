Conversion Of Royal George Theatre Into 134-Apartment Building Nabs Alderman’s Approval

OLD TOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins approved plans to turn Old Town’s Royal George Theatre into a 134-apartment building after developers agreed to contribute toward building a new park and scaled back the project’s size.

Developers from Draper & Kramer want to convert the shuttered theater at 1641 N. Halsted St. into an eight-story apartment building with a ground-floor retail space, Hopkins (2nd) said. The Royal George Theatre was a staple in Chicago’s theater scene, but never reopened after the pandemic forced it to close in 2020.

The proposal has undergone several changes since it was originally pitched to Hopkins in June 2021 as a 192-apartment building, which Hopkins decided was too large for the area, he said.

Since then, the proposal was scaled back to 134 units with facade upgrades and changes in materials and window sizes, Hopkins said. The building’s mass on the upper floors was also scaled back.

The developers have also agreed to Hopkins’ request that they contribute $300,000 toward the construction of new park land at the southwest corner of Larrabee Street and North Avenue, Hopkins said.

The park space, which was once a portion of Ogden Avenue’s right-of-way, will increase Park 598’s size ahead of the Chicago Park District’s planned makeover of the area, Hopkins said.

“The project will connect the entire park with the greater neighborhood by bringing it underneath the CTA tracks and all the way north to North Avenue,” Hopkins said.

Other changes include improving the building’s facade by using more brickwork at the ground level along with vertical terra cotta accents, Hopkins said.

Credit: Provided An earlier rendering of the Royal George Theatre development.

Developers shared during a June 2022 community meeting that the building would have 12 studios, 25 “traditional” one-bedroom apartments, 68 loft-style one-bedrooms, 26 two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms.

Fifteen percent of the apartments will be “affordable,” and two-to-four units will be set aside for visiting artists at the nearby Steppenwolf Theater, Hopkins said.

Because the site is 463 feet from the North/Clybourn CTA station, the building qualifies as a transit-oriented development, developers said last year. As such, plans for the building include 35 off-street parking spaces.

Residents of the building would be restricted from obtaining on-street parking permits, Hopkins said.

Some neighbors criticized the plans during a March community meeting, sharing concerns about the building’s proposed height and density in relation to the rest of the neighborhood.

But others, including the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, defended the project, saying it will attract more visitors to the neighborhood and introduce much-needed affordable housing.

Since then, the developers’ architect drew up new plans that Hopkins said he believes address neighbors’ concerns.

“I am satisfied that the current version of the proposal strikes an appropriate balance between promoting moderate scaled residential near transit (in accordance with city ordinance and policy) while also mitigating the impact of concerns expressed by the neighborhood,” Hopkins said.

Draper & Kramer’s proposal will now go before the Chicago Plan Commission during its Aug. 17 meeting, Hopkins said.

“I believe that I am making a decision in the best interest of the neighborhood and city as a whole,” Hopkins said.

