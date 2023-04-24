What Should Downtown Look Like In 20 Years? The City Is Creating A New Master Plan

DOWNTOWN — The city is creating a plan for Downtown for the first time in 20 years.

The Central Area Plan is a blueprint to guide economic development and growth Downtown. It was last updated in 2003 — but the city will host a virtual community meeting Thursday to kick off the process for creating the 2024 Central Area Plan, which will guide Downtown’s growth until 2044.

The meeting starts 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Click here to register.

The plans can have major impacts on Downtown: The city’s first plan for the area dates back to 1909. Commonly referred to as the “Burnham Plan,” the proposal conveyed many possible scenarios for a growing Chicago, according to the Chicago Architecture Center.

Although many of the aspirational ideas never came to fruition, the plan resulted in the widening and addition of streets and the creation of the city’s 25 miles of lakefront, which serves as public parkland.

Plans from 1958, 1973 and 1983 are credited for the creation of the Museum Campus, Oak Street Beach, reactivation of Navy Pier, extension of the pedway, streetscapes along major Downtown roads and more, according to city documents.

The plan from 2003 focused on completing Millennium Park and the Riverwalk. Other key points included accommodating office and retail growth, increasing high-density mixed-use developments, adding office space to the West Loop and increasing green space.

Credit: City of Chicago The 2024 Central Area boundaries.

Cindy Roubik, deputy commissioner for the city’s planning department, said the 2003 Central Area Plan had great successes, but the pandemic has brought on new challenges.

The 2003 Central Area Plan focused on building retail corridors along State Street, Wabash Street and Michigan Avenue. They are now experiencing high vacancy rates as a result of storefronts closing during the pandemic.

The 2024 Central Area Plan comes at a pivotal time for Downtown, where there have been questions about how to revitalize those retail corridors to bring back the hustle and bustle.

“We have a lot of underutilized office space … but this is consistent kind of throughout the Loop,” Roubik said. “We have serious retail vacancies, as well, that we need to address. We’re looking to make sure we can continue to grow our Downtown and make it grow in a more resilient way so that there’s more mixed uses and active pedestrian-friendly areas.”

In the past, the city has worked with the Urban Land Institute, which came out with two reports last year on how to revamp the Magnificent Mile and the LaSalle Street corridor. Another is in the works for State Street.

These reports will help create long-term goals for the new Central Area Plan, Roubik said.

The 2024 plan will likely look into “revitalizing” corridors Downtown, taking a page from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s LaSalle Street Reimagined plan, which is looking to convert the sleepy LaSalle financial district into a more vibrant residential area.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A person walks across LaSalle Street in the Loop on March 7, 2023.

The Central Area covers 7.2 square miles and is approximately bounded by “Division Street on the north; portions of Ogden Avenue, Ashland Avenue and Halsted Street on the west; portions of Cermak Road and 26th Street on the south; and Lake Michigan on the east,” according to the planning department. It has grown since the last plan, when it covered 6 square miles.

There are 244,455 residents in Downtown community areas, according to a 2022 survey from the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Those areas include the Near North Side, Near West Side, Near South Side and the Loop. Between 2010 and 2020, the Loop was identified as the fastest-growing neighborhood in the city, with about 42,300 residents. Now, 46,000 people are estimated to live in the Loop, according to the Loop Alliance.

Michael Edwards, president of the Loop Alliance, said the new plan is needed to keep up with all the changes.

“The Great Recession, the pandemic, civil unrest, Brexit, the Ukraine war … just a lot in the world has changed,” Edwards said. “And we wanted to make sure we’re at the table so that the Loop remains an important part of the central area plan.”

Roubik and Edwards said another key point for the plan will be to include more services and amenities for people who live Downtown.

Many residents desire more grocery stores, green space, improved streetscapes and outdoor dining options, according to a Loop Alliance 2022 survey of nearly 1,300 residents.

The 2003 Central Area Plan envisioned a Downtown area where no one would have to “walk more than 2.5 blocks to find greenery.” It also had big ideas for incorporating more green space, like capping the Kennedy, an initiative that would have created a public park atop the Kennedy Expressway.

Credit: Chicago Transit Authority A CTA train over the Wells Street bridge Downtown.

Edwards said he hopes capping the Kennedy and other ideas to bring green space Downtown will find their way into the 2024 Central Area Plan. More green space could bring together areas like Fulton Market and the West Loop, which have also seen residential growth, he said.

“We need a better connection there than what we have currently. The highways are really what we call ‘urban edges’ and really begin to separate people,” Edwards said.

The city could also make public spaces like Federal and Daley plazas “more green” and could add planters to the medians of major Downtown roads, Edwards said.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who worked with the task force that created the 2003 Central Area Plan, said the update provides an opportunity to create more public transit stops and think about how to serve bicyclists.

If residents want a say in Downtown’s future, now is the time to get involved, Burnett said.

Residents will be able to give feedback with a series of public meetings, surveys and events that will run through September. The city will ask residents for their thoughts on Downtown’s economy and how local infrastructure can better serve residents and visitors, according to a news release.

“We think the more input that we get, the better the outcome. … Chicagoans are very proud of their city, and they’re very involved typically, and so we just want to make sure that they have the chance to participate in this process if they’d like to,” Roubik said.

The second phase will include the City’s review and refinement of public input and the creation of a draft plan, according to the planning department. A final draft will be presented to the Chicago Plan Commission in fall 2024.

