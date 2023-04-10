More Rental Housing And A New Park Could Be Coming To The South Loop

SOUTH LOOP — More market-rate rentals are coming to the South Loop.

Greif Properties wants to transform a vacant lot at 1225 S. Indiana Ave. into a five-story, 100-unit apartment building. The developer unveiled its plan at a virtual community meeting hosted by Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).

Parkway Residences, part of a master plan development that includes Central Station, will have 60 one-bedroom, 13 two-bedrooms and 12 three-bedroom units, with 15 duplex units. 2RZ Architecture is handling the design. The firm has built single- and multi-family homes in several neighborhoods, including Edgewater and Wicker Park.

Credit: Provided. A rendering of Parkway Residences, a new market-rate apartment building coming to the South Loop.

The apartment building will share space with a community park to be built on the corner of the site, which will sit above 87 underground parking spaces. It will have three main entry points and operate under a Park District schedule so it will be locked at night for residents’ safety, said Kaitlyn Woodward, 2RZ’s lead architect on the project. The park will be open to the public.

“We’ll be providing bench seating and lighting within the park, and it’ll be maintained by the owner,” Woodward said.

Select units will have balconies, and all residents will be able to take advantage of the building’s amenities, which will include a club room, fitness center and rooftop deck. A bike room is also in the plans; it will have space for 100 bikes.

Parkway Residences won’t have any affordable housing units and will be built without any use of public funds, developers said. One-bedroom units could go for $2,000-$2,200, two-bedrooms $3,000-$4,000 and three-bedrooms $5,000 and up, said developers. Prices haven’t been finalized.

The development team is still in search of a property manager, but representatives said they hope to find one soon.

As the building is in the Lakefront Protection Zone, the project will go before the planning commission this month for approval.

The team hopes to break ground in early 2024, with an eye toward a 2025 opening.

