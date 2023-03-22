Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Apartments Coming To Logan Square Credit Union Site After Developer Gets City Council Approval

Hibernian Development is building 35 apartments spread out across two buildings at Fullerton and Washtenaw avenues. Both buildings will have ground-floor retail.

Mina Bloom
7:34 AM CDT on Mar 22, 2023
A rendering of the apartment project planned for 2355 N. Washtenaw Ave. in Logan Square.
Ald. Daniel La Spata's 1st Ward Office
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Two apartment buildings are coming to Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue after the developer behind the project cleared the final regulatory hurdle last week.

Hibernian Development, a local firm run by Peter Dinneen and Niall Brophy, is building 35 apartments spread out across two buildings at 2354-55 N. Washtenaw Ave., the longtime home of Credit Union 1 bank and its parking lot. The bank will be demolished to make way for the apartments.

One building will house 20 apartments, while the other will house 15 apartments. Both will have ground-floor retail along Fullerton Avenue.

Hibernian Development got the green light from City Council last week, the last step in the zoning approval process.

RELATED: 35 Residential Units And Retail Could Come To Bank Site Along Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue

Seven apartments will be set aside as affordable housing under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance. The buildings will have parking lots with room for 32 cars, according to planning documents.

It’s unclear when construction will begin. Attempts to reach Hibernian Development were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Credit: GoogleMaps
The Credit Union 1 site in Logan Square.

The zoning approval comes after a lengthy community review process.

Hibernian Development first appealed to Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and neighbors for a zoning change last spring. The developer needed a designation that would allow for apartment buildings with ground-floor retail. The Credit Union 1 site was previously zoned for a community shopping district.

Initial plans called for 27 apartments and 27 parking spots between the two buildings. Another version called for 48 apartments and 25 parking spaces, according to La Spata’s office.

The current proposal incorporated feedback from neighbors, La Spata’s office previously said.

In planning documents, Hibernian Development officials said the new zoning change will bring the site up to speed with the gentrifying neighborhood.

“There have been significant changes to the character of the neighborhood since the original zoning designation, demand for the development of affordable housing, addition of bike lanes in the ward, rebuild of California Ave ‘L’ station, Haas Park Rebuild, etc. as well as the rezonings, building and rehab of new and existing housing stock,” officials said in a zoning questionnaire.

“All of these changes are consistent with this plan to bring some younger people into the neighborhood to use these enhanced facilities.”

La Spata’s office previously said the alderman supports the current iteration because it includes affordable housing and has received positive feedback from neighbors.

Credit Union 1 has operated on the site since at least 2006, according to Cook County property records.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Mental Health Services Are Now Available In Some Chicago Libraries

Library branches in Kenwood, Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Edgewater now offer mental health services for residents in need.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Crust Fund Pizza’s Chef Is Appearing On ‘Chopped’ — And Throwing A Watch Party To Benefit Local Groups

John Carruthers is going head to head with other pizza experts Tuesday on "Chopped." His watch party still has tickets available, with proceeds benefitting My Block, My Hood, My City and the Friendship Center.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Small Cheval Burgers Are Coming To Wrigley Field, While Sox Park Is Getting Mangonadas

The North and South side baseball teams unveiled their menu changes this year — and they look decadent and delicious.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Spring? Chicago Doesn’t Know Her. Get Ready For More Snow This Weekend

You can expect sunny skies and warmer weather next week, though.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

See more stories