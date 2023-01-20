Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Salesforce Sign Atop New Downtown Tower Was Way Too Bright For Neighbors, So Alderman Has It Dimmed

Salesforce, the San-Francisco-based software firm, lit up its large logo this month atop Wolf Point Tower, a new 60-story building along the Chicago River.

Melody Mercado
2:12 PM CST on Jan 20, 2023
A photo of the Salesforce sign on Jan. 17 from Twitter user @_GXM. City officials confirmed the company has agreed to dim the sign and turn it off after 11 p.m.
Twitter
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — The latest addition to Chicago’s Downtown skyline turned out to be far too bright to handle.

Salesforce, the San-Francisco based software firm, lit up its large logo this month atop Wolf Point Tower, a new 60-story building that sits where the Chicago River splits into its North and South branches.

It didn’t take long for blinded neighbors to weigh in, filing complaints and taking to Twitter to sound off on the sign’s intensity.

That caused Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) to intervene, getting the building to dial down the brightness and put it to bed at 11 p.m. every night.

Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar tweeted about the sign going up on Jan. 11. Over the next several days, annoyed residents responded on Twitter about the overwhelming glare.

A photo from Twitter user Dusty Sheldon showed a beacon of bright, white light shining from the sign about a half-mile away. “Now how do we get the brightness turned down?” Sheldon asked. “This is an eyesore and public nuisance.”

Reilly’s office said the alderman asked for the sign be dimmed. That went into effect Wednesday night. Salesforce has also agreed to start shutting off the sign at 11 p.m., Reilly’s office confirmed.

Already the alderman has received confirmation from at least one resident saying the change was “much better,” but if complaints persist his office will circle back with Salesforce to request that it be dimmed even more, a spokesperson said Friday.

A Salesforce spokesperson said the light has been dimmed to 70 percent brightness between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., reduced to 25 brightness from 5-11 p.m and shut off 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. each day.

City Council approved the sign in April 2022. It conforms with the city’s high-rise sign regulations, according to Peter Strazzabosco, deputy commissioner with the Department of Planning and Development.

“The City’s sign code does not regulate lumens but it does say signs can’t be a nuisance to nearby properties,” Strazzabosco wrote in a statement.

Because of this, Reilly typically requests that these types of signs be installed with dimmers, his spokesman said.

Strazzabosco confirmed Friday that Salesforce had turned down the sign’s brightness and agreed to a new “daily illumination schedule.”

Salesforce will be the anchor tenant of the tower at 343 W. Wolf Point Plaza. Before construction began, Salesforce in 2018 committed to hiring 1,000 employees by the end of 2023. They’ve since met that goal, although the company announced this month it will cut 8,000 employees and close some locations, according to the Tribune.

Salesforce is expected to move into Wolf Point this year, according to CoStar.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

Old Navy Closing Flagship State Street Store Tuesday After 10 Years Downtown

An Old Navy spokesperson confirmed the store's closure, calling the decision "the best path forward for our brand."

Downtown
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

South Side Aldermanic Candidate Knocked Off Ballot After Officials Say She Lives In Wrong Ward

Adrienne Irmer filed for the race to replace retiring 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston, but elections judges determined she lives in the 8th Ward and disqualified her.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Rollercoaster Years

A one-bedroom luxury apartment in the West Loop will cost you $2,000-$2,800 a month now compared to $2,800-$3,000 last year, experts said.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Family Raising Money To Help Man With Autism Shot In Head At Bus Stop By Warring Gang Members

Jesus Rega has autism and is non-verbal, according to his GoFundMe. His family fears he may go blind from his injuries, which would be devastating as he communicates through a vision board.

Pilsen, Little Village, Back of the Yards
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

See more stories