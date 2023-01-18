Skip to contents

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex

The development would have 42 apartments and first-floor retail space. It'd take up five lots, including two that used to be Dinkel's.

Kelly Bauer
9:09 AM CST on Jan 18, 2023
Dinkel's Bakery
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood.

Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.

The developer will reveal more details during a meeting 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the old bakery building, according to the report.

RELATED: As Dinkel’s Closes After 100 Years In Chicago, Customers Say Goodbye To More Than Just A Bakery: ‘It’s A Tradition’

The building is set to have 42 apartments, commercial space on its first floor and 20 off-street parking spaces, according to Inside-Booster. It would take up five lots — including two which were the Dinkel’s building — and be a transit-oriented development.

The design of the building would use much of Dinkel’s facade and its sign, according to the report.

