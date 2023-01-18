The Dinkel’s Bakery Sign Could Stay Put As Developer Moves To Make It Part Of Proposed Apartment Complex

CHICAGO — The sign from Dinkel’s Bakery has been saved — and it could stay in the neighborhood.

Dinkel’s, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., closed in May after more than 100 years in the neighborhood. Now, a developer wants to put up a six-story apartment building on the block — and the building would use the Dinkel’s sign, according to an Inside-Booster report.

The developer will reveal more details during a meeting 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the old bakery building, according to the report.

The building is set to have 42 apartments, commercial space on its first floor and 20 off-street parking spaces, according to Inside-Booster. It would take up five lots — including two which were the Dinkel’s building — and be a transit-oriented development.

The design of the building would use much of Dinkel’s facade and its sign, according to the report.

