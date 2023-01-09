Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue In Line For Special Zoning Designation To Preserve ‘Unique Character’

LOGAN SQUARE — City officials and local leaders want to implement a special zoning designation for a stretch of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue that would give neighbors more say in how the area is developed.

Milwaukee Avenue between Western and Central Park avenues would become a “special character overlay district” under the plan driven by the Department of Planning and Development and local alderpeople.

The city uses such districts as a zoning tool to protect a neighborhood’s architecture, demographics, culture and environment, officials said.

Portions of Roscoe Street, Southport Avenue and Longwood Drive, as well as stretches of Norwood Park and Sheridan Park, have “special character overlay districts,” according to the city.

For more information about the Milwaukee Avenue plan, go here.

Neighbors can help shape the Milwaukee Avenue plan at upcoming meetings and workshops.

The first community meeting — hosted by city planners and alds. Daniel La Spata (1st), Scott Waguespack (32nd) and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) — is set for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the virtual meeting, go here.

With the plan, the city hopes to safeguard Milwaukee Avenue’s built environment, affordable housing, historical buildings and commercial corridors, as well as create design guidelines and zoning recommendations for new development, officials said.

