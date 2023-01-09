Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue In Line For Special Zoning Designation To Preserve ‘Unique Character’

The designation would protect the neighborhood's architecture, demographics, culture and environment, officials said. Neighbors can learn more at a community meeting Wednesday.

Mina Bloom
8:00 AM CST on Jan 9, 2023
Buildings bask in the low-angle winter sunlight along Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square on Dec. 2, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — City officials and local leaders want to implement a special zoning designation for a stretch of Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue that would give neighbors more say in how the area is developed.

Milwaukee Avenue between Western and Central Park avenues would become a “special character overlay district” under the plan driven by the Department of Planning and Development and local alderpeople.

The city uses such districts as a zoning tool to protect a neighborhood’s architecture, demographics, culture and environment, officials said.

Portions of Roscoe Street, Southport Avenue and Longwood Drive, as well as stretches of Norwood Park and Sheridan Park, have “special character overlay districts,” according to the city.

For more information about the Milwaukee Avenue plan, go here.

Neighbors can help shape the Milwaukee Avenue plan at upcoming meetings and workshops.

The first community meeting — hosted by city planners and alds. Daniel La Spata (1st), Scott Waguespack (32nd) and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) — is set for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the virtual meeting, go here.

With the plan, the city hopes to safeguard Milwaukee Avenue’s built environment, affordable housing, historical buildings and commercial corridors, as well as create design guidelines and zoning recommendations for new development, officials said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Jefferson Park Mother Asks For Community’s Help Finding Missing Daughter

Peaches Loreck is considered a high-risk missing person and needs to take medication regularly, her mother said.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
46 minutes ago

Rock Bottom Brewery Closes For Good After More Than 20 Years Downtown

The Grand Avenue craft brewery and restaurant was a staple for Downtown residents and tourists.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum

Lightfoot found herself on the defense Saturday as candidates vowed to reopen mental health clinics closed under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
3 hours ago

Cash Bail Stays Put For Now As Illinois Supreme Court Won’t Hear SAFE-T Arguments Until March

In the meantime, that provision of the law is not in force.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
9:35 AM CST

See more stories