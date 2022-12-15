Alamo Drafthouse’s 6-Screen Movie Theater Opening Across From Wrigley Field Next Month

WRIGLEYVILLE — Austin, Texas-based movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is opening its first Chicago theater next month across from Wrigley Field.

The six-screen movie theater will open sometime in January inside the Addison and Clark development at 1025 W. Addison St., according to a spokesperson. An exact date will be announced soon.

It’s one of seven new locations announced by Alamo Drafthouse earlier this year.

The Addison and Clark building always included a movie theater plan, but the buildout’s timing and COVID-19 restrictions delayed its opening until now, Bennett Lawson, chief of staff for Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), previously told Block Club.

The theater joins other businesses in the development, including a UFC gym, Lucky Strike bowling alley, retail and dining, and 150 upscale residential units. It is one of the few developments bordering Wrigley Field not owned by the Ricketts family.

Credit: Facebook/Alamo Drafthouse Alamo Drafthouse will open its six-screen movie theater inside the Addison and Clark development, 1025 W. Addison St., in January.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom-and-pop theater in Austin, Texas, but has grown over the years with 37 locations across the U.S., according to its website.

The theater combines food and drink service with the movie-going experience and is known for hosting high-profile events, like its Fantastic Fest, a film festival specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and other movies from around the world.

