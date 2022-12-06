Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project.

City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.

Last week, the developer completed the permit requirements, and a review by a third-party structural engineer firm chosen by the city to examine the previous work done, said Michael Puccinelli, Department of Buildings spokesperson.

The permit was approved Wednesday, city records show.

The independent review has been completed for all items except the steel work on the fifth-floor addition, city officials said. All work can resume except for that, Puccinelli said.

The developer and contractors that performed work without a permit were fined, Puccinelli said.

The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments, a project expected to cost $90 million.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago Parts of the former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road are demolished and taken down on Nov. 29, 2022.

The development will have 206 apartments — six of them affordable — that will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with rents of $2,750-$3,000 per month. About 50,000 square feet of retail will take up the ground floor, with Target as the anchor tenant.

The redevelopment plans call for a fifth-floor addition to the former department store, a portion of which was built in 1938. It closed in 2018.

Demolition work under an existing demolition permit from March 2021 has been occurring for more than a year, and crews have been seen ramping up demolition efforts in recent weeks.

In January 2021, the city’s buildings department also intervened to stop workers who were doing demolition work without a permit, officials said at the time.

Novak, an experienced developer in the city, is behind other big projects, including Portillo’s buildouts, Downtown mixed-use developments and the Gold Coast’s new Whole Foods.

