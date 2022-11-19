Holiday Season Is Officially On As Chicago’s 55-Foot Christmas Tree Is Lit In Millennium Park

MILLENNIUM PARK — As flurries created a Chicago snow globe Friday night, the switch was flipped on Millennium Park’s Christmas tree for the first time this season, drawing an eruption of cheers and fireworks.

Thousands crowded into the park to kick off the holiday season with the 109th annual lighting of Chicago’s official tree. The star of the show was a 55-foot Colorado blue spruce donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove.

The tree stands in the park, near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. It will be there until January 9.

Before the park echoed with the tree lighting countdown there were musical performances by Son Monarcas; “Wicked” cast members Lissa deGuzman (Elphaba) and Jennafer Newberry (Glinda); DJ Mwelwa and Cabaret ZaZou.

Chicago’s Dreezy Claus and Sister Claus spoke to the children and encouraged them to be nice, and not naughty.

Here are some photos from the festive night:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Alfonso and Kimberly ice skate during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.

The Christmas tree has been lit at Millennium Park! 🎅🎄

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People shop and sell at the Art Market during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Cynthia, Nate and Everely take a selfie during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Thousands pack into Millennium Park for the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 18, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Brier Williams of Louisiana throws a snowball during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.

