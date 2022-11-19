Skip to contents

Holiday Season Is Officially On As Chicago’s 55-Foot Christmas Tree Is Lit In Millennium Park

PHOTOS: The tree lighting ceremony lit up Michigan Avenue as people ice skated, shopped, sipped hot chocolate and braved the cold night.

Colin Boyle
8:00 AM CST on Nov 19, 2022
The 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

MILLENNIUM PARK — As flurries created a Chicago snow globe Friday night, the switch was flipped on Millennium Park’s Christmas tree for the first time this season, drawing an eruption of cheers and fireworks.

Thousands crowded into the park to kick off the holiday season with the 109th annual lighting of Chicago’s official tree. The star of the show was a 55-foot Colorado blue spruce donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove.

The tree stands in the park, near the corner of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. It will be there until January 9.

Before the park echoed with the tree lighting countdown there were musical performances by Son Monarcas; “Wicked” cast members Lissa deGuzman (Elphaba) and Jennafer Newberry (Glinda); DJ Mwelwa and Cabaret ZaZou.

Chicago’s Dreezy Claus and Sister Claus spoke to the children and encouraged them to be nice, and not naughty.

Here are some photos from the festive night:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
The 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Alfonso and Kimberly ice skate during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A person films the Christmas tree before the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People shop and sell at the Art Market during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
The 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Cynthia, Nate and Everely take a selfie during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Thousands pack into Millennium Park for the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
The 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Brier Williams of Louisiana throws a snowball during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People ice skate on the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony during the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People file out after the 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millennium Park on Nov. 18, 2022.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Colin Boyle

