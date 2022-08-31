35 Residential Units And Retail Could Come To Bank Site Along Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue

LOGAN SQUARE — A 35-unit residential project could go up along Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue, the latest proposal for an old bank site.

Hibernian Development, a development firm run by Peter Dinneen and Niall Brophy, wants a zoning change to build two five-story residential buildings at 2354-55 N. Washtenaw Ave., a site long occupied by Credit Union 1 and its parking lot.

Under the proposal, seven units would be set aside as affordable housing under the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance. It’s unclear if the units would be apartments or condos.

The project also includes about 3,550 square feet of ground-floor retail between the two buildings and 32 parking spaces.

Neighbors can weigh in on the project at a virtual community meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 19 hosted by Ald. Daniel La Spata’s 1st Ward office. For the Zoom link, email zoning@the1stward.com.

Credit: Provided Another view of the development proposed for 2354-55 N. Washtenaw Ave.

Hibernian Development submitted several versions of the project to the Greater Goethe Neighborhood Association in recent months as part of La Spata’s community zoning process, an effort aimed at providing residents with “a full range of options,” Policy Director Nick Zettel said.

The developer pitched 27 residential units and 27 parking spaces in February. Another version called for 48 units and 25 parking spaces, Zettel said.

La Spata supports the current 35-unit proposal because it includes affordable housing and has received positive feedback from neighbors, Zettel said.

The Greater Goethe Neighborhood Association’s zoning and planning committee’s only concerns revolve around the project’s design and elevations, according to a letter sent to La Spata.

Credit: GoogleMaps The Credit Union 1 site in Logan Square.

The Credit Union 1 site is zoned for a community shopping district. Hibernian Development is trying to get a designation that will allow for apartment buildings with ground-floor retail.

Hibernian Development officials previously said the zoning change — and subsequent redevelopment — will make the site more in tune with the area, which has seen “significant changes” in recent years as Logan Square has gentrified.

Attempts to reach Hibernian Development were unsuccessful Tuesday.

