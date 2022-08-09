Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown Strip Mall To Be Turned Into 32 Apartments After Chinese Restaurant, Liquor Store Close

A developer is seeking to turn a Sheridan Road commercial building into a four-story building with apartments on the first floor.

Joe Ward
8:00 AM CDT on Aug 9, 2022
The strip mall at 4102 N. Sheridan Road will make way for a four-story apartment building.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

UPTOWN — A developer is planning to turn an Uptown strip mall into a four-story apartment building after the mall’s businesses closed.

Developer Barrett Homes is seeking the city’s approval to build a four-story, 32-unit building at 4102-4106 N. Sheridan Road. The development would replace a single-story retail complex that until recently housed three businesses.

Little Kitchen Chinese Restaurant at 4104 N. Sheridan Road went “out of business” as of June 27, according to a sign in the window. Neighboring Lake View Food & Liquor closed earlier this year, according to a neighbor.

Lucky Tailor was also located in the retail strip but it is unclear when it closed.

With the businesses closed, the developer is moving ahead with the residential project.

Plans for the development call for 32 apartments with 17 parking spaces and 24 bike spaces, city records show. The development is allowed to have less than the usual one-parking-spot-per-unit mandate because it is located next to a major CTA bus line.

Credit: Courtesy 46th Ward Office
Developer Barrett Homes is seeking to turn a Sheridan Road strip mall into 32 apartments.

There would be 10 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units; 17 one-bedroom, one-bathroom and five studio units, project documents show. It is unclear how many affordable units would be included.

Barrett Homes needs the city’s approval to build apartments on the first floor, which is not allowed under some zoning designations without special approval. That request has not yet been approved, said Kylie Ruscheinski, chief of staff to Ald. James Cappleman (46th).

The project does not require a zoning change, according to Cappleman’s office.

The building would be built closer to the Sheridan Road lot line, unlike the existing structure that is behind a parking lot. Surface parking would be in the rear of the new building.

Renderings show a masonry building with a front ornamental fence and balconies along the sides and rear.

Barrett Homes applied for a building permit in late July to construct the apartment complex, city records show. The permit has not been approved as of Tuesday.

Barrett Homes was established in 2004 and develops single-family and multi-residential buildings on the North Side.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

