Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Randolph Street Market Is Back With Vintage, Art, Jewelry, Décor And More This Weekend

The world-class market returns with 175 vendors from across North America. The market runs Saturday and Sunday.

Melody Mercado
7:45 AM CDT on Jul 28, 2022
The Randolph Street Market returns Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.
Randolph Street Market
  Credibility:

WEST LOOP — Randolph Street Market is returning this weekend with 175 vendors selling unique antiques, vintage art, decor and more.

The event is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 1341 W. Randolph St. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. You can buy them online.

The market also has an “Early Buy” ticket for $25, which allows entry at 9 a.m., with all proceeds benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago.

Attendees will shop from independent vendors at the European-flea-market-style event, according to a news release. Some exclusive finds include vintage Chanel, antique bar sets and mint-condition albums.

Here are a few of the featured vendors:

  • Sugar Sequin Vintage: vintage Juicy Couture, Chanel and Moschino couture.
  • Global Attic & Naperville African Village: African art, artifacts and textiles.
  • Atlantic Poster: rock ‘n’ roll and movie star glossies and posters.
  • Krava Galleries: vintage cowboy hats and paintings.
  • Bartholomew’s Brilliant Boxes: steampunk and robot lighting.
  • This Old Book: rare novels and coffee table books

There will be live music, food and cocktails.

Musical acts will offer jazz, salsa, country, ’80s hits and more on stages throughout the event.

The music lineup:

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ Mike House (building ballroom)
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ Crate Digga HasH (building lower hall)
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ TigsB (outside)
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Poems While You Wait (Sally’s Cabana)
  • 10-11:30 a.m.: Jenny James & The Flames (outside main stage)
  • 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.: The 80’s Babies (outside main stage)
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Contrabanda (outside main stage)
  • 3:30-5 p.m.: The Corsairs (outside main stage)

Sunday

  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ Mike House (building ballroom)
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ Crate Digga HasH (building lower hall)
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: DJ TigsB (outside)
  • 10 a.m.-noon: Tony Morrison Jazz Quintet (outside main stage)
  • Noon-3 p.m.: Joe Wortell & The Natural Law (outside main stage)
  • 3-5 p.m.: Low Reen and Maxwell Street Blues Band (outside main stage)
Credit: Randolph Street Market
The Randolph Street Market will feature live entertainment, food and drinks in addition to its 175 vendors.

Melody Mercado

